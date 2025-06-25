Blame Game In Team India After Defeat In IND vs ENG 1st Test, Captain Shubman Gill Says THIS

Shubman Gill's first outing as India's red-ball captain ended in heartbreak, as the team suffered a five-wicket defeat to England in the 1st Test at Headingley. Despite an extraordinary display by India’s top order—with five individual centuries including twin tons from Rishabh Pant—the visitors couldn’t avoid defeat. This marked the first time in Indian Test history that a side lost despite five batters scoring hundreds.

Post-match, Gill didn’t dodge responsibility. Speaking with composed honesty, he highlighted two glaring concerns: lower-order collapses and dropped catches. “We were in strong positions in both innings but couldn’t capitalise. Our lower order fell apart too quickly, and we have to rectify that,” he said.

From Dominance to Disarray: India’s Dual Collapse

India seemed in complete control for large parts of the match. In the first innings, they raced to 430/3, only to lose seven wickets for a mere 41 runs, finishing at 471. The second innings followed a similar pattern: from 333/4, they collapsed to 364. These dramatic tail-end meltdowns left India short of setting an unassailable target for England.

Gill acknowledged that the team discussed the importance of lower-order contributions before the match, but “things unfolded too quickly” for the plan to materialise. The inability of the middle and lower order to build on solid foundations continues to be a thorn in India’s Test ambitions.

Fielding Frailties: Dropped Catches Prove Costly

Equally damaging were the fielding lapses. India dropped six catches in total, with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal spilling four alone. One of those proved fatal—Ben Duckett was given a life at 97 and went on to smash 149, earning the Player of the Match award.

“Chances don’t come easy on wickets like these,” Gill said, defending his young side. “It’s a learning phase for many of us. But we must grab those chances if we want to win Tests consistently.”

England’s Ruthless Chase: Crawley-Duckett Set the Tone

Chasing a steep target of 371 on a fifth-day Headingley pitch, England’s openers made the job look surprisingly easy. Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) stitched a match-winning 188-run opening partnership that deflated India’s hopes.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was fiery in the first innings with a five-wicket haul, found little support from the other end. England, sensing India’s vulnerability, kept the scoreboard ticking and capitalised on every lapse.

Captain Ben Stokes credited the Indian team for their dominant patches but praised his side’s attitude. “We knew the fourth innings would be tough, but Duckett and Crawley set the tone. The mindset we showed was exceptional,” he said.

Learning Curve for Gill’s Young Brigade

While the defeat stings, Gill’s leadership tone was mature and forward-looking. “Yes, things didn’t go our way. But this team is young, and we’ll improve,” he reiterated. The second Test at Birmingham starts on July 2, and India will be hoping for a better show—especially with the possible return of Jasprit Bumrah, whose availability remains uncertain.

Gill's debut as skipper may have ended in defeat, but his clear-eyed post-match reflection shows promise. His focus on accountability, learning, and improvement may well lay the foundation for a stronger, more resilient Indian Test side going forward.