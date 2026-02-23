Blame game in Team India after huge defeat against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026, Captain Suryakumar Yadav says THIS

India slumped to a heavy 76-run defeat against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday, after a top-order collapse derailed their chase of 188. Despite reducing South Africa to 21/3 early, India lost momentum in the middle overs and never recovered from losing three wickets inside the powerplay. The defeat puts India under pressure ahead of their crucial fixture against Zimbabwe. South Africa recovered through David Miller and Tristan Stubbs before their bowlers dismantled India for 111 in 18.5 overs.

India Strike Early but Lose Control

After South Africa opted to bat, India’s pacers made an immediate impact.

South Africa slipped to 21/3

Jasprit Bumrah removed Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton

Arshdeep Singh dismissed captain Aiden Markram

Dewald Brevis then counterattacked with a fluent 45 off 29 balls to steady the innings.

Miller & Stubbs Shift Momentum

The match turned decisively in the middle overs as David Miller and Tristan Stubbs launched a counterattack.

Key contributions

David Miller: 63 (35)

Tristan Stubbs: 44* (24)

Dewald Brevis: 45 (29)

Their partnership powered South Africa to 187/7 after the early collapse. Jasprit Bumrah (3/15) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) impressed, but India leaked runs in the middle overs, allowing the Proteas to seize control.

Powerplay Collapse Derails India’s Chase

India’s chase faltered immediately:

Ishan Kishan dismissed for 0

Tilak Varma fell in the second over

India were 31/3 after six overs

Captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted the early damage proved decisive.

“I feel we were always in the game when we started. I think we bowled really well in the beginning, 21 for 3, and the way they batted after that from 7 to 15, I think they batted really well, and then we came back again in the game later on. Overall, if we see, we bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better.

My thing is sometimes you’ve got to think, if you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the game in the powerplay, but you might lose the game in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay and then we couldn’t have small, small partnerships which we wanted for chasing 180-185, but that’s part of the game. We learn from it, we’ll sit back and then come back stronger.”

Middle Order Fails to Stabilise

Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 off 37 balls, while Hardik Pandya made 18, but India never built the partnerships required.

India batting snapshot

Highest score: Shivam Dube 42

No partnerships crossed 40

Collapse from 86/6 to 111 all out

Marco Jansen starred with 4 wickets, while Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) sealed the win.

Captain Backs Pace Duo, Eyes Quick Recovery

Suryakumar praised the new-ball partnership.

“I think everyone knows their combination has been very lethal. Both of them have played together. If you see today also, both of them bowled eight overs, picked around five wickets and gave around 45-50 runs. If I’m not wrong, I’m not good with numbers. But they bowled really well in partnership and that’s what we want from them.”

Looking ahead, he emphasised simplicity.

“Hopefully bat well, bowl well and field well. We’ll try and keep it simple, play the same brand of cricket which we want to play and nothing changes. I think we’ll come back strong.”