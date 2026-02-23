Blame game in Team India after huge defeat against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026, Captain Suryakumar Yadav says THIS
India lost by 76 runs to South Africa after a powerplay collapse. Suryakumar Yadav explains what went wrong.
- • Suryakumar Yadav admitted the powerplay collapse proved decisive in India’s defeat.
- • Miller and Stubbs transformed the match after South Africa’s early collapse.
- • India’s bowling impressed early, but batting failures exposed structural concerns.
India slumped to a heavy 76-run defeat against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday, after a top-order collapse derailed their chase of 188. Despite reducing South Africa to 21/3 early, India lost momentum in the middle overs and never recovered from losing three wickets inside the powerplay. The defeat puts India under pressure ahead of their crucial fixture against Zimbabwe. South Africa recovered through David Miller and Tristan Stubbs before their bowlers dismantled India for 111 in 18.5 overs.
India Strike Early but Lose Control
After South Africa opted to bat, India’s pacers made an immediate impact.
- South Africa slipped to 21/3
- Jasprit Bumrah removed Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton
- Arshdeep Singh dismissed captain Aiden Markram
Dewald Brevis then counterattacked with a fluent 45 off 29 balls to steady the innings.
Miller & Stubbs Shift Momentum
The match turned decisively in the middle overs as David Miller and Tristan Stubbs launched a counterattack.
Key contributions
- David Miller: 63 (35)
- Tristan Stubbs: 44* (24)
- Dewald Brevis: 45 (29)
Their partnership powered South Africa to 187/7 after the early collapse. Jasprit Bumrah (3/15) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) impressed, but India leaked runs in the middle overs, allowing the Proteas to seize control.
Powerplay Collapse Derails India’s Chase
India’s chase faltered immediately:
- Ishan Kishan dismissed for 0
- Tilak Varma fell in the second over
- India were 31/3 after six overs
Captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted the early damage proved decisive.
“I feel we were always in the game when we started. I think we bowled really well in the beginning, 21 for 3, and the way they batted after that from 7 to 15, I think they batted really well, and then we came back again in the game later on. Overall, if we see, we bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better.
My thing is sometimes you’ve got to think, if you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the game in the powerplay, but you might lose the game in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay and then we couldn’t have small, small partnerships which we wanted for chasing 180-185, but that’s part of the game. We learn from it, we’ll sit back and then come back stronger.”
Middle Order Fails to Stabilise
Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 off 37 balls, while Hardik Pandya made 18, but India never built the partnerships required.
- India batting snapshot
- Highest score: Shivam Dube 42
- No partnerships crossed 40
- Collapse from 86/6 to 111 all out
Marco Jansen starred with 4 wickets, while Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) sealed the win.
Captain Backs Pace Duo, Eyes Quick Recovery
Suryakumar praised the new-ball partnership.
“I think everyone knows their combination has been very lethal. Both of them have played together. If you see today also, both of them bowled eight overs, picked around five wickets and gave around 45-50 runs. If I’m not wrong, I’m not good with numbers. But they bowled really well in partnership and that’s what we want from them.”
Looking ahead, he emphasised simplicity.
“Hopefully bat well, bowl well and field well. We’ll try and keep it simple, play the same brand of cricket which we want to play and nothing changes. I think we’ll come back strong.”
