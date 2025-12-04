India’s defeat in the 2nd ODI vs South Africa in Raipur wasn’t just a loss — it was a mirror held up to their most persistent ODI flaw. Despite posting 359, powered by centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad, India failed to apply the final flourish that modern ODI cricket demands. As South Africa completed a record chase with four balls to spare, the post-match discussions revealed far more than a tale of dew and bad luck. This was a defeat shaped by missed opportunities, tactical hesitations, and a glaring absence of a designated finisher — a concern KL Rahul didn’t shy away from acknowledging.

Did India Leave 20–30 Runs Short? Rahul Thinks So

KL Rahul admitted in the post-match press conference that India “left 20–25 runs on the field,” a verdict that echoed through every cricketing discussion after the match. The platform for a 370–400 total was laid perfectly: Kohli and Gaikwad stitched a sublime 195-run stand, pushing India to 284/3 in the 39th over. But the innings derailed precisely when acceleration was needed.

India crawled to just 41 runs in the last five overs, hurt by Ravindra Jadeja’s 24 off 27 and Washington Sundar’s 1 off 8. Without Hardik Pandya and with Axar Patel rested, India lacked the late-overs punch to challenge South Africa’s deep batting lineup under heavy dew.

Did Dew Decide the Match? Or India’s Finishers?

Rahul admitted dew “made bowling extremely difficult,” and losing the toss for the 20th time in a row didn’t help. But even with the wet ball and the restrictive new ODI rule allowing only one ball change after the 34th over, South Africa showed composure India lacked.

Aiden Markram’s 110, Matthew Breetzke’s 68, and Dewald Brevis’s dynamic 54 off 34 ensured the chase never dipped into panic. Even when India saw slim openings, South Africa's calmness prevailed — a stark contrast to India’s muddled finish.

Did Jadeja and Sundar Cost India Momentum?

The numbers tell the story. India were set for a launch, but the absence of a specialist finisher — a role Hardik once owned — forced Rahul to shoulder the burden again. His 66 off 43 held the innings together but lacked the high-voltage acceleration needed at the death.

Jadeja’s 24 off 27 stabilized but never stretched the game. Washington’s struggles further exposed India’s middle-late frailties. Social media was quick to spotlight Jadeja’s strike-rate slump and India’s inability to clear the ropes from overs 40–50 — a recurring theme that resurfaced in Raipur with full force.

Who Is India’s Long-Term Finisher?

The debate is bigger than this match. India’s finishing vacuum dates back to the 2023 World Cup final, where a promising platform fizzled out at the death. Rahul has been India’s best end-overs performer since then, but he’s not built to be the designated finisher.

Names like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Riyan Parag, and a fully-fit Hardik Pandya present India with options — but only if those roles are defined early and not retrofitted under pressure.

As Rahul highlighted, the need for “those extra 20–25 runs” is now non-negotiable. Modern ODI cricket — especially on flat surfaces with dew — demands depth, power, and intent in the final overs. India’s blueprint needs a revamp, and Raipur just underlined that truth in bold ink.