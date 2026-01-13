Blame Game In UP Warriorz Camp After Crushing RCB Loss As Meg Lanning Breaks Silence

The fallout from UP Warriorz Women’s crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in WPL 2026 has begun to surface, with captain Meg Lanning openly pointing to critical flaws after her side were thoroughly outplayed in Navi Mumbai. A nine-wicket loss, completed with 47 balls to spare, exposed tactical errors, poor execution, and mounting pressure within the UP Warriorz camp. While Lanning avoided naming individuals, her post-match remarks underlined a clear sense of accountability and urgency.

Early Pressure Sparks Internal Questions

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UP Warriorz never recovered from a disastrous start with the bat. Reduced to 50 for 5, the innings unravelled rapidly against disciplined RCB bowling. Lanning admitted the top order failed to absorb pressure, chewing up dot balls and surrendering momentum far too early.

This admission has triggered quiet introspection within the dressing room. Senior batters, including the skipper herself, came under scrutiny for not setting the tone in a must-win WPL 2026 fixture.

Dot Balls and Poor Intent Hurt UPW

The inability to rotate strike was a recurring theme. Against a side brimming with confidence, UP Warriorz allowed RCB to dictate terms. Lanning conceded that the lack of intent at the top left the middle order with too much to do.

In a league where powerplay dominance often defines outcomes, UPW’s passive approach proved fatal.

Middle-Order Recovery Masks Deeper Problems

A late partnership between Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin rescued the scoreboard. Their unbeaten 93-run stand lifted UP Warriorz to 143 for 5, preventing an outright collapse.

However, insiders admit the recovery papered over deeper structural issues. On a batting-friendly surface, the total was never going to trouble a side like RCB in full flow.

Grace Harris Forces Tactical Reassessment

If the batting invited criticism, the bowling response raised further questions. Grace Harris dismantled UP Warriorz plans with a brutal 85 off 40 balls, leaving little room for error.

Lanning acknowledged the challenge of containing Harris once she gets going. Her comments suggested frustration with execution rather than planning, hinting at gaps between strategy and on-field delivery.

Cross-Seam Call Under the Scanner

One tactical decision that drew attention was Shikha Pandey opting for cross-seam deliveries with the new ball. Lanning admitted she was unsure about the call and said discussions would follow internally.

While she strongly backed Pandey’s pedigree, the remark highlighted the growing scrutiny over bowling choices and adaptability under pressure.

RCB’s Ruthless Efficiency Adds to UPW Woes

While UP Warriorz searched for answers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women delivered a clinical performance. The 137-run opening stand between Harris and Smriti Mandhana sealed the match long before the finish. Mandhana’s calm 47 not out complemented Harris’s aggression, showcasing a template UPW currently lack. RCB’s ability to seize early advantage and close games ruthlessly stands in sharp contrast to UP Warriorz’s tentative approach.