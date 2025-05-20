Blame Game Lucknow Super Giants' Camp After Exit From IPL 2025, Captain Rishabh Pant Says THIS

In a season that began with high hopes and a power-packed squad, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) found themselves on the wrong side of the IPL 2025 playoffs cut-off. Their campaign came to a screeching halt after a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, prompting skipper Rishabh Pant to blame a spate of injuries — but the post-match comments have ignited a storm. Pant pointed fingers at the team's depleted bowling attack, saying the absence of pace spearheads Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep due to injuries crippled their campaign. “It could have been one of our best seasons,” said a heartbroken Pant, “but it became difficult to fill those gaps.” But was it really just bad luck, or flawed team planning?

Mohammad Kaif Hits Back: "Stop Retaining Injury-Prone Players"

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif didn’t mince words in his sharp response to Pant’s post-match remarks. Speaking after the game, Kaif fired a scathing critique at LSG’s retention strategy ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

"LSG's entire bowling unit is injury-prone. If players are more susceptible, stop retaining them for big money. Pick them up in the auction instead."

It was a pointed reference to the franchise retaining Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore) and Mohsin Khan (₹4 crore), neither of whom could offer consistent availability throughout the season. Mayank managed just three games; Mohsin didn’t play a single one.

Injury Crisis or Planning Fiasco?

The Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2025 campaign was marred from the start. With their frontline bowlers sidelined before the season kicked off, the team scrambled to plug holes. While Shardul Thakur was brought in mid-season and both Avesh Khan and Akash Deep made brief returns, the bowling unit lacked bite, especially in the death overs.

Despite the franchise's explosive batting firepower, including retained stars like Nicholas Pooran (₹21 crore) and Ayush Badoni, the inability to defend totals haunted them time and again.

Pant’s assessment was reflective but laced with frustration. “We decided not to talk about injuries, but the voids were difficult to fill. This is cricket — sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” he said.

The Positives: Digvesh Rathi Emerges, Batting Unit Delivers

Not all was doom and gloom. Amid the turbulence, young left-arm spinner Digvesh Rathi emerged as a silver lining. The rookie impressed in his debut season with disciplined spells and composure under pressure. Pant lauded his growth, calling him “one of the biggest positives” of the season.

Also noteworthy was LSG’s strong batting lineup, which delivered match-winning performances early in the tournament. Pant himself, though modest in returns, praised the team's depth: “We have enough firepower and that is the biggest positive from the season.”

Second-Half Slide: Where LSG Lost the Plot

Despite a promising first half, LSG’s campaign derailed as the pressure of the playoff race mounted. The absence of a settled bowling attack, coupled with a dip in momentum, proved too much to overcome. “The second half became tougher and tougher,” Pant admitted.

In a league where consistency and squad depth dictate success, LSG’s over-reliance on injury-prone assets and their gamble in the auction room backfired. The question now looms: Will the management rethink its retention strategy?