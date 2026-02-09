Advertisement
NewsCricketBlessing Muzarabani, Brian Bennett star as Zimbabwe dominate Oman in T20 World Cup 2026
ZIMBABWE VS OMAN T20 WORLD CUP 2026

Blessing Muzarabani, Brian Bennett star as Zimbabwe dominate Oman in T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe registered a dominant eight-wicket victory over Oman in Match 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Blessing Muzarabani, Brian Bennett star as Zimbabwe dominate Oman in T20 World Cup 2026Image Credit:- X

Zimbabwe registered a dominant eight-wicket victory over Oman in Match 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Monday.

Bennett Anchors Comfortable Chase

Chasing a modest target of 104, Zimbabwe made light work of the task as opener Brian Bennett remained unbeaten on 48 off 36 balls, guiding his side home with ease. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor chipped in with a fluent 31 before retiring hurt, striking three boundaries.

Captain Sikandar Raza sealed the win with the finishing boundary, while opener Tadiwanashe Marumani provided early momentum with 21 off 11 balls. For Oman, Sufyan Mehmood was the standout bowler, returning figures of 2/12 in three overs.

Zimbabwe Bowlers Dismantle Oman

Earlier, Zimbabwe’s bowlers set up the win with a disciplined display after opting to bowl first. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani struck early, dismissing Oman skipper Jatinder Singh in the second over. Richard Ngarava removed Hammad Mirza soon after, while Muzarabani ran through the middle order by dismissing Aamir Kaleem and Karan Sonavale in the same over to complete a three-wicket burst.

Oman found some resistance through Vinayak Shukla (28 off 21) and Sufyan Mehmood (25 off 39), who added 42 runs for the sixth wicket. A late cameo from Nadeem Khan (20 off 18) pushed Oman past the 100-run mark before they were bowled out for 103 in 19.5 overs.

Muzarabani, Ngarava, and Brad Evans claimed three wickets each, while Raza also picked up one scalp.

Player of the Match

Blessing Muzarabani was named Player of the Match for his outstanding spell of 4-1-16-3, which laid the foundation for Zimbabwe’s emphatic victory.

Brief Scores

Oman: 103 all out in 19.5 overs (Vinayak Shukla 28, Sufyan Mehmood 25; Blessing Muzarabani 3/17)
Zimbabwe: 106/2 in 13.3 overs (Brian Bennett 48*, Brendan Taylor 31; Sufyan Mehmood 2/12)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

