Blessing Muzarabani, Brian Bennett star as Zimbabwe dominate Oman in T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe registered a dominant eight-wicket victory over Oman in Match 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Monday.

Bennett Anchors Comfortable Chase

Chasing a modest target of 104, Zimbabwe made light work of the task as opener Brian Bennett remained unbeaten on 48 off 36 balls, guiding his side home with ease. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor chipped in with a fluent 31 before retiring hurt, striking three boundaries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Captain Sikandar Raza sealed the win with the finishing boundary, while opener Tadiwanashe Marumani provided early momentum with 21 off 11 balls. For Oman, Sufyan Mehmood was the standout bowler, returning figures of 2/12 in three overs.

Zimbabwe Bowlers Dismantle Oman

Earlier, Zimbabwe’s bowlers set up the win with a disciplined display after opting to bowl first. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani struck early, dismissing Oman skipper Jatinder Singh in the second over. Richard Ngarava removed Hammad Mirza soon after, while Muzarabani ran through the middle order by dismissing Aamir Kaleem and Karan Sonavale in the same over to complete a three-wicket burst.

Oman found some resistance through Vinayak Shukla (28 off 21) and Sufyan Mehmood (25 off 39), who added 42 runs for the sixth wicket. A late cameo from Nadeem Khan (20 off 18) pushed Oman past the 100-run mark before they were bowled out for 103 in 19.5 overs.

Muzarabani, Ngarava, and Brad Evans claimed three wickets each, while Raza also picked up one scalp.

Player of the Match

Blessing Muzarabani was named Player of the Match for his outstanding spell of 4-1-16-3, which laid the foundation for Zimbabwe’s emphatic victory.

Brief Scores

Oman: 103 all out in 19.5 overs (Vinayak Shukla 28, Sufyan Mehmood 25; Blessing Muzarabani 3/17)

Zimbabwe: 106/2 in 13.3 overs (Brian Bennett 48*, Brendan Taylor 31; Sufyan Mehmood 2/12)