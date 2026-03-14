Mohsin Naqvi vs Shah Rukh Khan: PCB threatens legal action after 'This' pacer ditches PSL for playing in IPL 2026 for KKR

Three time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially secured the services of lanky Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. While the signing is a major boost for the KKR bowling attack, it has ignited a fierce legal battle with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Muzarabani has reportedly opted out of his binding Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract with Islamabad United to take up the opportunity in India, marking the second consecutive year a player has abandoned the PSL for the IPL.

The PCB’s Legal Stand

According to reports from GeoSuper, the PCB is preparing a formal legal case against the 6 foot 8 inch fast bowler for a breach of contract. Muzarabani had initially signed with Islamabad United as a replacement for West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph for a reported sum of Rs11 million. However, with the PSL running concurrently with the IPL, the Zimbabwean chose to accept the KKR offer instead.

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The PCB's firm response follows a precedent set last season when South African all rounder Corbin Bosch was banned for one season after leaving Peshawar Zalmi to join Mumbai Indians. The board's move to pursue legal proceedings signals a continued commitment to upholding contractual obligations as global T20 leagues increasingly compete for elite talent.

Strategic Move for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, whose contract was terminated earlier this year following BCCI recommendations after a staggering INR 9.20 Crore deal. With Matheesha Pathirana still undergoing rehabilitation for an injury sustained during the T20 World Cup, Muzarabani’s arrival is critical.

The Zimbabwean is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on March 17 to join the squad before their season opener against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. This marks his second stint in the league, having previously served as a temporary replacement for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their 2025 title winning campaign.

World Cup Heroics

Muzarabani’s stock rose significantly during the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the subcontinent. He spearheaded Zimbabwe’s historic run to the Super Eight stage, finishing as the joint third highest wicket taker with 13 scalps in just six matches. His efficiency was notable, as only Jasprit Bumrah and Varun CV claimed more wickets (14 each), despite playing significantly more games.

A standout performance included a four wicket haul in a group stage victory over Australia, underlining his capability on big stages. Across his T20I career, he has amassed 106 wickets in 89 matches with a commendable economy rate of 7.24.

Growing Tensions in Global Scheduling

The Muzarabani episode highlights the mounting friction between international cricket boards and overlapping domestic T20 schedules. As KKR prepares to integrate the "lanky pacer" into their death bowling plans, the PCB and PSL franchises are under increasing pressure to retain overseas talent in the face of more lucrative offers. The outcome of this legal action may set a lasting precedent for how future contract breaches are handled between competing global leagues.