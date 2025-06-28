Blockbuster Trade Brewing: CSK Ready To Swap Two World Cup Winners For Sanju Samson for IPL 2026

The cricketing world is currently abuzz with rumors and speculation that India's wicket-keeper batter and currently Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson can join Five-Time IPL Champions Chennai Super Kings anytime soon ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. According to reports, CSK is willing to offer their Two Champion players in order to get Sanju in the Anubden. Former analyst of South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prasanna Aghoram, posted a cryptic tweet confirming the trade. According to his tweet it can be decoded as Shivam Dube and R Ashwin are being offered in exchange for services of Sanju. Notably All Three- Sanju Samon, R Ashwin and Shivam dube have been part of India's World Cup winning teams. While Dube and Samson were part of victorious 2024 T20 World Cup team that ended 11-year Trophy drought, Ashwin with such a long legacy was part of 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup winning team and 2013 Champions Trophy team won by India.

MLC Match Confirms Rumours

It could have been ended as just another rumour in the infamous IPL world of trades and misinformation, but Samson travelled to the United States attending a Major Cricket League match which Chennai Super Kings' based franchise Texas Super Kings were a part of. The pictures of Samson along with TSK management took social media by a storm with people getting convinced that there is some life to the rumors.

Prasanna who is also a very good friend of Ashwin and can be regularly seen making videos with him for his YouTube Channel wrote on X -

"Trade talks have begun. An Indian off spinner and a left handed middle order Indian batter for a top order wicket keeper batsmen #IPL2026".

Trade talks have begun.

An Indian off spinner and a left handed middle order Indian batter for a top order wicket keeper batsmen #IPL2026 — Prasanna (@prasannalara) June 26, 2025



Further Trade Implications

As this trade is going forward, it indicates that RR Would get players worth 21.75 crore while Samson is estimated at Rs 18 crore. Consequently, Rajasthan Royals may be required to pay the remaining ₹3.75 crore to Chennai Super Kings to finalize the trade. While Sanju Samson has delivered consistent performances for RR both as a batsman and captain, he might be open to a change of scenery. A move to CSK could present an enticing opportunity, potentially even the captaincy especially in light of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s recent struggles in the leadership role over the past one and a half seasons. Leading CSK could open the doors for perhaps an Indian captaincy too for Sanju Samson.

Looking at the players involved in the proposed deal, Ravichandran Ashwin returned to CSK in 2025 after more than a decade but made a limited impact, taking just 7 wickets in 9 matches. In contrast, Shivam Dube had a strong season, amassing 357 runs in 14 games at an average of 32.45 and a healthy strike rate of 132.22, solidifying his value as a middle-order enforcer.