Blocked, Unblocked, Blocked Again: Why Were Pakistani Cricketers’ And Actors' Social Media Accounts Unblocked Briefly Before Being Taken Down Again?

Several Pakistani actors and ex-cricketers found their social media accounts briefly accessible to Indian users on Wednesday, only to be blocked again hours later. According to a report cited by NDTV, the temporary visibility was due to “technical reasons.” However, there has been no official explanation from Indian authorities regarding the sudden re-blocking. The netizens flooded the timeline with #BanPakistanContent urging Indian Authority to continue the ban imposed.

YouTube channels belonging to former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar also reappeared for a short time before being restricted again. As the channel came into India's eyes for a short period, the difference in number of likes before the ban and after the ban was highlighted on Internt.

For example - Before the Ban, These channels used to fetch views in lakhs and after ban they even struggle to get past 10-20 thousand.

Instagram accounts of well-known Pakistani stars like Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor were briefly unblocked on July 2, but have since become inaccessible once more from Indian IP addresses. Despite this short window of visibility, many other prominent accounts including those of Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Hania Aamir remained blocked throughout. Fans trying to access these profiles in India are still met with the message: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Swift Reaction from AICWA

The brief reappearance of these accounts prompted a strong response from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which issued an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The organisation demanded an “immediate and irreversible digital blackout” of all Pakistani influencers and entertainers across Indian media and online platforms.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, AICWA wrote:

“It is an insult to the sacrifice of our martyred soldiers and an emotional assault on every Indian who lost a loved one in terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan.”

Citing the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Pulwama bombing, and most recently the Pahalgam assault, the organisation reinforced its call for a hardline stance against any form of Pakistani media presence in India. AICWA described Pakistan as a “terrorist nation” and alleged that

“instead of showing remorse, several Pakistani artists have shamelessly spoken against India.”

AICWA’s Three Key Demands:

1. A complete ban on all Pakistani-run social and digital media accounts in India.

2. A prohibition on any future collaborations with Pakistani nationals in film, advertising, or promotional content.

3. A long-term cultural disconnect from Pakistan as a symbolic tribute to India's armed forces and the families of martyrs.

The Bigger Picture: Indo-Pak Tensions After Pahalgam Attack

This digital blackout debate comes amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, especially following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including 24 Indian tourists, a Nepali national, and a local resident. The Resistance Front, believed to be linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility.

India responded by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty a major bilateral agreement from 1960 and launching Operation Sindoor, which reportedly destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites across the border. While the Ministry of External Affairs has not released a formal statement on the renewed bans, the timeline suggests a continuation of government efforts to restrict digital content from foreign entities perceived as threats to national interest.

Amidst the escalating tensions, ACC is all set to announce Asia Cup 2025 schedule with Both India and Pakistan participating in the T20 based tournament.