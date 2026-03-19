Blog blow to MS Dhoni's CSK, Star Player ruled out of IPL 2026 due to hamstring injury; Check his replacement

Five time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a significant setback just days before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Nathan Ellis, the 31 year old Australian fast bowler and a cornerstone of the team’s bowling attack, is set to be ruled out of the entire competition due to a hamstring injury.

Official Confirmation and Impact

The news was confirmed by CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan during an event on Thursday where Kauvery Hospitals was announced as an official partner for the franchise. The loss of Ellis presents a major tactical challenge for the Ruturaj Gaikwad led side, as the Australian was considered their most potent weapon in the death overs last season.

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“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” Viswanathan told Sportstar.

The injury forces a rethink of the team's death bowling strategy. Historically, CSK relied on Matheesha Pathirana for this role, but the Sri Lankan pacer was released following a disappointing campaign last year. The management must now identify an overseas replacement who can replicate Ellis's accuracy and variation in the final overs.

Arrival of Overseas Recruits

Despite the Ellis injury, the rest of the CSK squad is beginning to take shape. Viswanathan noted that the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has disrupted major airline hubs in the UAE and Qatar, has not significantly hampered the travel plans of their international players.

Noor Ahmad has already joined the camp in Chennai.

Jamie Overton is expected to arrive tonight.

Dewald Brevis, Matt Henry, Zack Foulkes, and Matthew Short are scheduled to join by March 22.

Akeal Hosein is expected to arrive on March 25.

Sanju Samson Joins the Camp

One of the most anticipated arrivals took place on Thursday as Sanju Samson reached Chennai. Samson, a key architect of India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph, joined the Super Kings following one of the most high profile trade deals in IPL history. Last year, CSK traded away Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals to secure Samson’s services.

His arrival coincides with praise from his former teammate and current Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, who recently stated: “Like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Samson can’t be replaced.”

Pre Season Preparations

The Super Kings, including the legendary M.S. Dhoni, have been training rigorously in the city since March 1. The squad initially utilized the High Performance Centre and has now moved to the M.A. Chidambaram (MAC) Stadium. To finalize their combinations, the team is planning an intra squad practice match on March 23.

As the franchise looks toward the season opener, the focus will remain on how quickly the new recruits can gel and who will step up to fill the void left by Nathan Ellis in the bowling department.

CSK's full squad for IPL 2026

MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Sanju Samson (traded in) (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.