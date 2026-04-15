Blow or blessing? Rohit Sharma’s injury could make or break MI’s IPL 2026 season

Rohit Sharma is set to miss at least the next two matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, dealing a major blow to a side already struggling for rhythm. The India captain suffered a hamstring injury during MI’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 and is now unlikely to feature against Punjab Kings on April 16 and Gujarat Titans on April 20. While scans have ruled out a serious tear, persistent discomfort has forced the team to prioritise recovery over risk. This development comes at a critical juncture, with MI sitting eighth on the points table with just one win in four games, making Rohit’s absence far more than a routine injury concern.

How the Injury Happened and What the Scans Revealed

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Rohit looked in control during the RCB game before suddenly pulling up in discomfort in the sixth over. He retired hurt after scoring 19 off 13 balls and did not return, disrupting MI’s batting flow in a match they eventually lost by 18 runs.

Subsequent scans brought partial relief, confirming no major muscle tear. However, the pain and tightness associated with the hamstring strain have not subsided enough for immediate return. His absence from MI’s training session at Wankhede Stadium on April 14 effectively confirmed that he would not be risked for the Punjab Kings fixture.

The current assessment suggests a short-term layoff of at least two matches, but hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky. Even a minor setback in recovery could extend his absence, something MI can ill afford.

Rohit Sharma’s Form: The Biggest Concern for MI

What makes this injury particularly damaging is Rohit’s form. He has been MI’s standout performer in an otherwise inconsistent campaign.

In four matches, Rohit has scored 137 runs at an average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 165.06, numbers that underline both consistency and aggression. His 78 off 38 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders set the tone for MI’s season, helping them break a 14-year streak of losing their opening match.

More importantly, Rohit has been setting the tempo in the Powerplay. In IPL 2026, where teams are scoring at over 10 runs per over in the first six overs, his ability to balance risk and control has been central to MI’s batting approach.

Without him, MI risk losing both stability and momentum at the top.

Why This Is a Massive Blow for Mumbai Indians

The timing of Rohit’s injury amplifies its impact. MI are already in a precarious position, placed eighth with just one win. The upcoming fixtures against Punjab Kings, who are currently second, and Gujarat Titans are crucial for their playoff push.

Rohit’s absence creates three major problems.

First, the Powerplay strategy takes a hit. He has been MI’s most reliable aggressor, and without him, the team risks falling behind early in matches.

Second, the middle order comes under pressure. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya now have to absorb responsibility earlier than planned, which could disrupt their natural roles.

Third, the leadership void at the crease becomes evident. Rohit’s experience in pacing innings and handling pressure situations has often been the difference in tight games.

Who Can Replace Rohit Sharma? All Options on the Table

MI now face a crucial selection call: how to replace Rohit at the top of the order alongside Ryan Rickelton.

The most straightforward option is Quinton de Kock. A former MI player, De Kock brings experience, left-handed balance, and familiarity with the franchise. His partnership with Rickelton could offer immediate stability. However, this move creates an overseas selection dilemma.

To accommodate De Kock, MI would need to drop one of their current overseas players, likely Mitchell Santner or Sherfane Rutherford. This shift could weaken either their bowling balance or middle-order depth.

Another option is promoting Suryakumar Yadav to open. He has opened 19 times in the IPL and even walked in during the RCB game after Rohit retired hurt. While this maintains team balance, it weakens the middle order, where Suryakumar is most effective.

A domestic route could see Naman Dhir promoted to the top. This allows MI to retain their overseas combination and use the Impact Player rule more flexibly. However, it also adds pressure on an inexperienced player in high-stakes matches.

Alternative and Backup Options

MI also have a few less conventional options.

Will Jacks is a potential opener, having played that role in IPL 2025. However, his availability remains uncertain, as he has not yet joined the MI camp.

Young players like Danish Malewar and Robin Minz could be considered if MI choose to inject fresh energy into the lineup, though this would be a high-risk move given the current situation.

Tactical Reshuffle: Overseas Slots and Playing XI Impact

Rohit’s absence is not just about replacing one player, it forces a complete tactical rethink.

If De Kock comes in, MI’s overseas combination will likely include Ryan Rickelton, De Kock, Trent Boult, and one of either Mitchell Santner or Will Jacks, depending on conditions. This means a player like Sherfane Rutherford could miss out.

A probable XI in this scenario could look like:

Rickelton and De Kock opening, followed by Suryakumar at No. 3, Tilak Varma at 4, Hardik Pandya at 5, and Naman Dhir providing finishing support. The bowling unit would rely heavily on Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar.

If MI opt against De Kock, Dhir could open, allowing them to retain an extra overseas bowler or all-rounder.

Impact Player Strategy Shift

Rohit’s absence also alters MI’s Impact Player strategy.

Earlier, MI could rely on a batting-heavy approach, with flexibility to bring in additional hitters. Now, they may need to adopt a more balanced or even bowling-heavy strategy.

If they go with a domestic opener, the Impact Player could be a bowler like Ashwani Kumar or Akash Madhwal to strengthen their defense while chasing or setting totals.

Increased Pressure on the Bowling Unit

The ripple effect of Rohit’s absence extends to the bowling attack. With a weakened batting lineup, MI’s bowlers will need to defend lower totals or restrict opposition more aggressively.

Players like Bumrah, Boult, and Chahar will have to deliver consistently, especially in the Powerplay and death overs. Any slip here could further expose MI’s fragile campaign.

The Bigger Picture: Blow or Opportunity?

Rohit Sharma’s injury is unquestionably a massive blow, but it also presents MI with a defining moment.

If they can find the right combination, adapt tactically, and get their middle order firing, this phase could strengthen their squad depth. However, if results don’t go their way in the next two games, MI risk falling too far behind in the playoff race.

In a tightly contested IPL season, such moments often decide campaigns. For Mumbai Indians, the next few matches without Rohit Sharma could shape their entire IPL 2026 story.