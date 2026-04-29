'Body was bit fatigued...': Shreyas Iyer explains Punjab Kings' shocking first loss of IPL 2026 vs Rajasthan Royals

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw their undefeated streak come to an end during IPL 2026 after a high-scoring battle against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Despite setting an imposing target of 222, the Kings were unable to contain the Royals' batting lineup, leading skipper Shreyas Iyer to reflect on the physical and tactical shortcomings of the evening.

Analysis of the Defeat

Iyer noted that while the PBKS batters performed exceptionally on a surface he described as "tacky and slow," the bowling department struggled to maintain pressure. The turning point of the match arrived via a decisive middle-order partnership between Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey, which effectively shifted the momentum in favor of Rajasthan.

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Addressing the team's performance, Iyer offered a detailed breakdown of where the execution faltered:

"I thought 224 (222) on the board was a brilliant score. Kudos to the batsmen, the way they came up and they went against the bowlers. I think it was an exceptional performance, especially on this wicket, which was a bit tacky and slow. And I think we fell a bit short in our bowling, in terms of execution. We had planned to bowl a lot of slower ones, pace off, yorkers. I think we fell a bit short over there. And also, they had tremendous partnership in the middle, especially by Ferreira and Shubham Dubey coming in and scoring those crucial runs at the end. (on the bowling unit which has struggled this season) See, this is the format where I feel that a lot of players have changed their game and when they come in, they go bang from ball one. So it's an arduous task for bowlers to come with a certain plan. But at the end of the day, I feel it's all about execution. If you have a certain plan set, when you execute it well, you come out triumphs."

Fatigue and Moving Forward

The captain also touched upon the grueling nature of the tournament schedule. Having traveled immediately before this fixture, Iyer admitted that "the body was also a bit fatigued," though he refused to use it as a primary excuse for the loss. He emphasized that since this was the team's first defeat, it provided a valuable learning opportunity after a string of successful high-scoring matches.

Regarding the path to recovery, Iyer stated:

"I think it's important that we stick to the things that we've been doing, the routines and the processes that we've been following throughout. We had a match, we had to travel and then come and play another game. So I think the body was also a bit fatigued, but that can't be the reason over here. But we've got couple of days to refresh, go back to the drawing board and come back strong. (learnings from this loss) Well, absolutely. I feel that this is our first loss of the season, so it definitely teaches you a lot. And also, we've played a lot of games where we have chased 200-plus, we have defended 200-plus. So this is just one of those games where things didn't go our way and we just have to push it aside. And I feel that in retrospect, many things could have happened, but I just want to stay positive going ahead and be optimistic in our approach."

Silver Linings and the Next Challenge

One major positive for PBKS was the performance of Harpreet Brar. In a game where runs were scored at a rapid pace, Brar stood out by conceding only 25 runs in his four overs. Iyer praised the spinner’s attitude and control:

"Yes, absolutely. I felt that it was difficult to score off the spinners because it was holding a bit and it was offering them a little bit of turn as well. Not that much, but a little bit. But Harpreet Brar, yes, coming in his first game, showing that kind of personality where he just gives 25 runs off four balls [overs] and turning out to be the best bowler in the team. I think hats off to him, the way he kept his approach and his attitude throughout this game."

The Punjab Kings will look to regain their winning form on May 3 when they travel to Ahmedabad to face the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.