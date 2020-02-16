Book your dates: Kings XI Punjab reveal home and away fixtures for IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab on Sunday released their home and away league stage fixtures for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the KL Rahul-led side revealed that they will begin their campaign at the 13th season of the IPL against Delhi Capitals on March 30 at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

"Jisda assi saaryaan nu intezaar si! Have you booked your dates for #IPL2020? #SaddaPunjab," Kings XI wrote along with the picture of a schedule.

Just like other teams, Punjab will play a total of 14 league games in the 2020 IPL, with the franchise's last league clash also taking place against Delhi on May 16.

Unlike previous years, there will be no doubleheaders on Saturdays and only six doubleheaders are scheduled to take place this season which will be held only on Sundays.

In order to accommodate the extra matches, the league stage will now last six weeks instead of five. Meanwhile, the fixture for the knockouts is yet to be announced.

Kings XI Punjab is one of the only three teams--the others being Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore-- who are yet to clinch the IPL title.

In December 2019, Kings XI Punjab shelled out whopping Rs 10.75 crore to rope in Australia's Glenn Maxwell. The franchise spent a total of Rs 26.20 crore on nine players they purchased at this year's auction.

Here is the complete list of Kings XI Punjab squad:

Retained: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Traided in: K Gowtham, J Suchith

New Players: Glenn Maxwell (10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 crore), Deepak Hooda (50 lakh), Ishan Porel (20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (2 crore), James Neesham (50 lakh), Chris Jordan (3 crore), Tajinder Dhillon (20 lakh), Prabhsimran Singh (55 lakh)