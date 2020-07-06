Born July 7, 1981 : Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman

Former Indian skipper and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday.

Almost ten days before Dhoni's birthday, the fans started preparing for his special occassion and wished the wicketkeeper-batsman in advance. In fact, #DhoniBirthdayCDP has been trending on Twitter for the past one week.

Dhoni's IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Manager, Lakshmi Narayanan, released a common display pic to mark the former Indian skipper's birthday.

A number of Twitteratis have already changed their DPs and also extended warm birthday wishes to Dhoni in advance.

Let us take a look at some of the wishes:

Dhoni made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004.

A year later, the wicketkeeper-batsman made a debut for Team India against Sri Lanka in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Dhoni received his maiden cap in the shortest format of the game against New Zealand in Manchester in July 9.

Since then, he has notched up 4,876 runs in 90 Tests, 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs and 1,617 runs in 98 T20Is for India so far.

Dhoni was handed over the capataincy in 2007 during his early days of international career. He had a challenge of leading the likes of experienced players namely Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Dravid among others.

However, Dhoni did justice to his role as he guided India to World Twenty20 Cup in 2007.

Later, the wicketkeeper-batsman also guided Team India to World Cup victory in 2011 after the team's 28-year-long wait for the title and Champions Trophy final in 2003.Dhoni remains the only captain to win all the major ICC trophies namely 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Under his captaincy, Dhoni had led India in a total of 199 matches in the 50-over format, guiding the side to 110 wins and 74 defeats.The wicketkeeper-batsman had also led India in 60 Test matches and helped the team clinch 27 wins.

Besides this, Dhoni also holds a decent captaincy record in the Twenty20I format. He had guided India to 41 victories out of the 72 matches the country played under his leadership.

Dhoni, who has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup at the hands of New Zealand, has also guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Indian Premier League (IPL) glory on three occassions.

He was all set to make a return as a captain of the CSK in the 2020 edition of IPL, which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19.