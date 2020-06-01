Born June 1, 1985: Dinesh Karthik, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who appeared in a total of 152 matches for the national side, was born on this day in 1985.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday wishes to Karthik, who turned 35 on Monday.

Posting a picture of Karthik, the world's cricket governing body also shared the cricket stats of the Indian batsman with its followers.

"26 Tests, 94 ODIs, 32 T20Is, 3,176 international runs,153 dismissals.Happy birthday to wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik, " the ICC tweeted.

26 Tests, 94 ODIs, 32 T20Is

3,176 international runs

153 dismissals Happy birthday to wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik pic.twitter.com/CDay06AIUF — ICC (@ICC) June 1, 2020

Karthik made his debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against England in 2004.Since then, he has featured in 94 matches for the Men in Blue in the 50-over format and notched up a total of 1,752 runs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman received his maiden Test cap in November 2004. He has so far played in 26 matches for India in the longest format of the game, scoring 1,025 runs at an average of 25.

Besides this, Karthik also amassed 399 runs in 32 T20Is since making his debut in the format against South Africa in December 2006.

He has also featured in 163 first-class matches, scoring 9,376 runs at a batting average of 40.76.

Following a drop in form in September 2007, Karthik was dropped from the Test team. Since then, he has made only sporadic international appearances, but he continues to perform well domestically.

Karthik was all set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the lucrative T20 tournament was suspended indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus crises.