हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lockie Ferguson

Born June 13, 1991: Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand speedster

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson, who has made a total of 46 international appearances so far, was born on this day in 1991.

Born June 13, 1991: Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand speedster
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson, who has made a total of 46 international appearances so far for his national side, was born on this day in 1991.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Ferguson, who turned 29 on Saturday.

Posting a picture of Ferguson, the world's cricket governing body listed down the cricket stats of the New Zealand fast bowler.

"Happy birthday, Lockie Ferguson! 46 international appearances, 69 ODI wickets.He has a T20I bowling average of 15.85. Ferguson claimed 21 wickets during the 2019 @cricketworldcup at an average of just 19.47," the ICC wrote.

Ferguson made his international debut for New Zealand during a One-Day International (ODI) against Australia in December 2016.

He received his maiden T20I cap against Bangladesh in Napier in January 2017.

Ferguson has bagged a total of 69 wickets in 37 ODIs and 14 wickets in eight matches he played in the shortest format of the game for New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Ferguson's only appearance in the longest format of the game came against Australia in December 2019 at Perth.

Besides this, the fast bowler has also claimed 126 wickets in 69 List A games and 161 wickets in 45 First-class matches he has played so far.

 

Tags:
Lockie FergusonNew ZealandICCCricket
Next
Story

Finnish Premier League 2020: SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti vs FPC Finnish Pakistan CC, Dream11 team prediction
  • 3,08,993Confirmed
  • 8,884Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M30S

Indigenous traditions of India, by which you may battle with Corona