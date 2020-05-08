Born May 8, 1993: Pat Cummins, Australian fast bowler

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who has appeared in a total of 122 matches for the national side across the three formats so far, was born on this day in 1993.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm wishes to Cummins on his 27th birthday.

Sharing a picture of Cummins, the world's cricket governing body listed down the stats of the Australian pacer.

"At just 27 years old, he already has: 36 T20I wickets at 19.86, 105 ODI wickets at 27.55, 143 Test wickets at 21.82.Happy birthday, Pat Cummins!," the ICC wrote.

At just 27 years old, he already has:

36 T20I wickets at 19.86

105 ODI wickets at 27.55

143 Test wickets at 21.82 Happy birthday, Pat Cummins! pic.twitter.com/VgeT1Yw03O — ICC (@ICC) May 8, 2020

Cummins made his debut for Australia during a Twenty20I match against South Africa at Newlands in October 2011. He has bagged a total of 36 wickets in 28 matches he played for the national side in the shortest format of the game at an average of 19.86 so far.

In the same month, Cummins received his maiden One-Day International (ODI) cap against South Africa at SuperSport Park. He has notched up 105 wickets in 64 ODIs he has played so far.

Cummins has also picked up 143 Test wickets in 20 matches he represented South Africa in the longest format of the game.

Besides this, Cummins has also picked up 17 wickets in 16 matches he played in the Indian Premier League.

In fact, Cummins--who sits at the top of the bowler's rankings in Test cricket--became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping amount of Rs 15.50 crore at players' auction for this year's T20 lucrative tournament.

The 13th edition of the IPL was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus.