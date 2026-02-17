'Both are really good': Sanath Jayasuriya credits these 2 Indian Coaches for SL's 8-wicket win Over Aussies in T20 WC 2026

Following a dominant eight-wicket victory that pushed Australia to the edge of tournament elimination, Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has publicly credited two former Indian national coaches for their pivotal roles. Fielding coach R. Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour have been instrumental in Sri Lanka’s undefeated streak at the T20 World Cup 2026, with Jayasuriya highlighting their professional conduct and deep IPL insights as key drivers for the team’s current success.

The Impact of Rathour and Sridhar

The coaching staff’s ability to remain composed despite high-pressure scenarios has been a hallmark of Sri Lanka’s campaign. Jayasuriya emphasized that the Indian duo has integrated seamlessly into the squad, providing a level of confidence that allowed the batting unit to flourish against a world-class Australian attack.

"R Sridhar is our fielding coach, he’s from India, and also Vikram (Rathour) is our batting coach. Both are really good gentlemen. They do whatever we want to do at practice, which is really good for fielding. With his IPL experience, he’s working with the players really well and gelling well. We have given a lot of confidence to the batters. Sometimes, as coaches, we may get desperate with the batting unit, but still we gave confidence to the players. Vikram and Sridhar were really good," Jayasuriya stated.

Tactical Shift and Bowling Resilience

The match in Pallekele was a testament to Sri Lanka's tactical flexibility. After Australia’s openers threatened a massive total, the Sri Lankan bowlers utilized a "pace-off" strategy to regain control. This was particularly impressive given the early loss of spearhead Matheesha Pathirana, who was forced off the field due to injury in his opening over.

Jayasuriya explained the mid-game adjustments: "I think we wanted to send the message to vary the pace and slow it down as much as possible, and the wicket was gripping a little bit, which we wanted to maximise. So I think Maheesh Theekshana they all bowled well. We had a terrible thing with Matheesha Pathirana. But I think we came back really well after the first few overs. Maheesh came back and bowled three overs. So that was the key. The bowlers did a great job."

Concerns Amidst Celebration

Despite securing a spot in the Super 8 stage with a game to spare, the Sri Lankan camp faces significant injury hurdles. With captain Wanindu Hasaranga already sidelined, the fitness of Pathirana has become a primary concern for the medical staff.

Looking ahead to their final group fixture against Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the management is expected to take a cautious approach. Given that the result will not impact their qualification status, it is highly likely that Pathirana will be rested to ensure he is fit for the high-intensity Super 8 matches. This cautious management of resources, guided by the experience of Rathour and Sridhar, remains central to Sri Lanka’s quest for a second T20 World Cup title.