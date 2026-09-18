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'Both trophies will land up at BCCI office': Devajit Saikia On Asia Cup Trophy row

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said both the men’s and women’s Asia Cup trophies will eventually reach the board’s headquarters in Mumbai. His remarks came after India’s recent Asia Cup triumphs, where the teams did not receive their trophies from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
'Both trophies will land up at BCCI office': Devajit Saikia On Asia Cup Trophy row
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Both trophies will land up at BCCI office': Devajit Saikia On Asia Cup Trophy row
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