Bowled 157 kmph, Called India’s Steyn, Injured Derailed Life, Now Gearing Up For Comeback! He is...

After being sidelined for the entire 2024–25 domestic season and IPL 2025 due to injury and illness, the 25-year-old express pacer from Jammu & Kashmir, Umran Malik, is finally ready to make his return. His comeback begins with the ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament, followed by the prestigious Ranji Trophy competition Malik did not play in the first round of the Buchi Babu Tournament, which began on August 18 in Chennai. However, he is scheduled to feature in Round Two for Jammu & Kashmir against Baroda, starting August 22

His absence since IPL 2024 was due to recurring hamstring and hip injuries, making this return even more significant.

Speaking from the field during the tournament, he Told ESPN “I’m feeling good. I haven’t played cricket for a long time. I was injured for seven‑eight months. It was a struggling phase. It feels really good to be back. I have played a lot of red‑ball and T20 matches in Kashmir. It was our registration camp. We have come to Chennai for the Buchi Babu [tournament]. It is good to play as many matches as I can. It is good for my body’s workload. I’ve come back and will do well in the season. That’s my aim.”

His road to recovery included an intensive six-month rehabilitation stint at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where a dedicated support team helped him regain fitness. “Nishanta [Bordoloi, strength and conditioning coach] was helping me. Thulasi [Ram Yuvaraj, physio] sir and Suresh [Rathore, physio] sir and [VVS] Laxman [CoE chief] sir, he gave me everything [I needed]. Thanks to the BCCI,” he expressed gratefully. “Injury is a part of life for a sportsman. It is bound to happen. At that time, I kept myself strong. I kept my mindset right. Everything is fine now," he added.

Umran's The Superstar To be

Umran first caught the cricketing world’s eye during IPL 2022, consistently clocking speeds of 156.9 km/h and claiming 22 wickets in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. That performance fast-tracked his inclusion in India’s white-ball squads.

Now, viewing this domestic season as a gateway back, he stated, “Yeah, I’ll be bowling in full rhythm now. I’m a sportsman and I don’t pay attention to social media. Actually, I want to play cricket. I just want to protect my body from injuries, and I want to play cricket well. I want to play for India and that’s my aim. I will play the matches after this Buchi Babu, and I think the Ranji Trophy. Hopefully, I can take wickets and make a comeback.”

To sharpen his skills, Umran has participated in training camps organized by the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association, working closely with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, along with coaches P. Krishna Kumar and Ajay Sharma. “J&K Cricket Association has been supporting me. They are setting up some good camps. I keep talking to Mithun Manhas [JKCA’s cricket and operations head]. I do simple things, and just like I used to bowl earlier, I do the same. I’m developing three‑four new variations. I had a camp with Abhishek two weeks back here in Chennai and it felt good to work with him,” he added

Umran Malik has overcome a challenging break from cricket and is ready to make a statement in domestic circuits. His goal remains clear to rebuild rhythm, safeguard his fitness, pick up wickets, and earn another shot at wearing the Indian jersey.