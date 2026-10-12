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'Bowlers were pretty confident': Shreyas Iyer praises India’s bowling after 14-run win to take 2-1 lead in T20I series

India captain Shreyas Iyer praised his bowlers for their confident execution of plans as India secured a 14-run win over West Indies to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series. Arshdeep Singh starred with figures of 3/44, while Shai Hope admitted that West Indies needed to improve their bowling execution and build a stronger opening partnership.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
'Bowlers were pretty confident': Shreyas Iyer praises India’s bowling after 14-run win to take 2-1 lead in T20I series
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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