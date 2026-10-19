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'Bowling unit really came together': Smriti Mandhana credits bowlers after India's win over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I

The Indian bowlers hunted in a pack, restricting Zimbabwe to 102/8, with Niki Prasad picking up 2-7 in her two overs. Pacers Kranti Gaud and Nandni Sharma and spinners Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani also picked up a wicket each as the Indian bowlers put up an improved performance from the previous match.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 08:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
'Bowling unit really came together': Smriti Mandhana credits bowlers after India's win over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Bowling unit really came together': Smriti Mandhana credits bowlers after India's win over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
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