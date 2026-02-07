Advertisement
INDIA PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP MATCH

'BOYCOTT GIMMICK TO END': Pakistan may finally play vs India on 15th February at T20 WC 2026 as talks with ICC begin : Report

The sudden change in tone follows detailed correspondence from the ICC after the PCB attempted to invoke a "Force Majeure" clause to justify a last-minute withdrawal.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
'BOYCOTT GIMMICK TO END': Pakistan may finally play vs India on 15th February at T20 WC 2026 as talks with ICC begin : Report Credits - Twitter

The highly anticipated T20 World Cup showdown between India and Pakistan, scheduled for February 15, may proceed as planned following a significant shift in stance by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). On the opening day of the tournament, the PCB approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reopen discussions regarding their previously announced boycott of the fixture.

Financial Reality Prompts Reversal

According to Express Sports; the sudden change in tone follows detailed correspondence from the ICC after the PCB attempted to invoke a "Force Majeure" clause to justify a last-minute withdrawal. The Pakistan board had initially cited government instructions as the reason for pulling out of the game. However, the turnaround occurred once the global governing body outlined the massive financial claims the PCB would likely face.

"The ICC will now engage in a structured manner to solve the problem, there would be a dialogue not confrontation," an official stated regarding the current state of negotiations.

The Force Majeure Controversy

The PCB’s initial legal stance rested on the Force Majeure clause, which refers to unforeseeable and uncontrollable circumstances that prevent the fulfillment of a contract. To support this claim, the Pakistan board provided the ICC with a social media post from their government dated February 1, which explicitly instructed them to boycott the match against India.

Potential Sanctions and Isolation

Following the government’s intervention, the ICC issued a stern reminder of the potential consequences of such a withdrawal. While specific sanctions were not publicly detailed in the initial statement, industry insiders suggest the following risks:

Hefty Fines: The PCB could be held liable for the significant losses suffered by broadcasters due to the cancellation of cricket’s highest-value rivalry.

Bilateral Ban: The ICC holds the power to impose a temporary suspension on Pakistan’s bilateral series.

International Isolation: Continued non-compliance could lead to a broader exclusion from the international cricket community.

A Window of Hope in Colombo

With the ICC opting for a "structured dialogue" rather than immediate confrontation, the window for the Colombo clash has been reopened. Fans and stakeholders are now awaiting a final resolution that could see the arch-rivals take the field on February 15, avoiding a logistical and financial crisis for the tournament organizers.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Pakistan Won Their first game against Netherlands by 3 wickets thanks to Faheem Ashraf's late blitz.

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ...

