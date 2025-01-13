BPL 2025: Shocking On-Field Fight Between Mohammad Nawaz And Tanzim Hasan Sakib - Watch Video

BPL 2025: The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) witnessed high-octane drama on January 12, 2025, during Match 17 between Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers. An intense physical altercation between Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib grabbed headlines, overshadowing an otherwise gripping encounter.

Tanzim Hasan and Mohammad Nawaz Clash

The incident unfolded in the 17th over of Khulna Tigers' innings as they chased a competitive target of 183 runs. Tanzim delivered a slower ball that led to the dismissal of Mohammad Nawaz, who had scored a quickfire 33 runs off 18 balls. Nawaz was caught at third man by Zakir Hasan, leaving Khulna in a precarious position at 130 for six in 16.1 overs.

However, what followed stunned fans and commentators alike. As Nawaz was walking off, an exchange of words with Tanzim quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. The players aggressively bumped into each other, forcing the umpires and teammates to intervene and diffuse the tension. While cricket is known for its gentlemanly conduct, this rare altercation brought an unwelcome element of controversy to the game.



Mohammad Nawaz and Tanzim Hasan Sakib had to be separated following the former’s dismissal #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Y3l4XDkcfB — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2025

Sylhet Strikers Secure A Thrilling Win

Amid the on-field drama, Sylhet Strikers emerged victorious, clinching an eight-run win. Sent in to bat first, Sylhet stumbled early, losing two wickets for just 15 runs. However, Rony Talukdar and Zakir Hasan turned the game around with a spectacular 106-run partnership off 62 balls. Zakir remained unbeaten with a match-winning 75 runs off 46 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award.

In their chase, Khulna Tigers fell short, managing 174 for nine in their 20 overs. Despite William Bosisto’s steady 43 runs off 40 balls, Khulna struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Sylhet's bowling attack, led by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who took two crucial wickets, and supported by Reece Topley and Ruyel Miyah, ensured their team stayed on top.

While Sylhet Strikers celebrated their victory, the confrontation between Tanzim and Nawaz raised questions about maintaining discipline and sportsmanship in the league. The incident is likely to attract attention from BPL authorities, who may take disciplinary action against the players involved. As the BPL continues, fans will hope for more thrilling cricketing action and fewer unsavory incidents on the field.