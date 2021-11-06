'Bradman of T20', Twitterverse feels this was the last time Chris Gayle batted in T20Is for Windies

Chris Gayle walked back to the dressing room after scoring 15 off 9 balls against Australia in Match 38 of the Super 12. The innings included two big sixes.

When he arrived and started playing his shots, it appeared as if Gayle is going to score big in this match, which is supposed to be his last in West Indian colours in this format.

But when Cummins crashed into his stumps, the innings was cut short and Gayle, wearing sunglassesh while batting, started walking back as he did that one wondered whether that was the last time the world has seen the Universe Boss walking back in T20Is.

As Gayle neared the ropes, he turned back and showed his bat all around to the fans and this was a gesture that said a lot of things. That it could well be the last time Gayle batted for West Indies.

Gayle has scored over 14,000 runs in T20s while playing for his country as well various franchises all around the world.

As soon as Gayle walked back, Twitter started thanking the batting legend for entertaining the audiences for such a long time.

Very few players have had more impact on T20 than Chris Gayle, the Bradman of T20. Has scored 22 centuries; the next best is 8. Has hit 1043 sixes; the next best is 760. A phenomenon — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) November 6, 2021

Thanks Chris Gayle for all the memories & nightmares you have given us. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 6, 2021

Looks like that's the last time we'll see the great Chris Gayle in West Indies colours #T20WorldCup #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/qhXcsAM21c — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 6, 2021

If this is the last time we see Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Lendl Simmons & Ravi Rampaul in the Maroon. We say thank you for the memories. Those of us under 40 have had very little to cheer in West Indies cricket & they were part of a generation that gave us 2 World Cups FLOWERS — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) November 6, 2021

Most centuries in T20 cricket: 22 - Chris Gayle

16 - Gayle in wins

13 - Gayle batting at No.2

12 - Gayle in Asia

12 - Gayle while batting 1st

10 - Gayle while chasing

9 - Gayle when taking 1st strike

8 - Aaron Finch / David Warner / M Klinger#UniverseBoss #T20WorldCup #AUSvWI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 6, 2021

Appears the end of an era. True entertainer Chris Gayle #T20WorldCup — Kath Loughnan (@KathLoughnan) November 6, 2021

That could be the last time we see Chris Gayle bat for the West Indies. One of the all time greats in all formats, but THE GREATEST T20 player of all time. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) November 6, 2021