As widespread student agitations continue to unfold across the nation, several prominent athletic figures have voiced support for the country's youth in recent days. While sporting icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Abhinav Bindra, and Shikhar Dhawan chose measured, diplomatic language to express their backing, former Indian international cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has delivered a far more critical assessment directed at governing authorities.
The 61-year-old former batsman, who represented India in 37 Tests and 74 ODIs, bypassed delicate phrasing to attribute responsibility directly to administrative bodies for the escalating unrest. Delineating his stance through two successive posts published on X within a 10-hour window, the veteran commentator asserted that the demonstrations signal deeper systemic failures.
"I stand in solidarity with the youth of India. Do not suppress them, give them wings. They will take India to new heights," Manjrekar stated in his initial post.
He expanded on his critique shortly after, emphasizing the broader political context behind the unrest:
"This isn’t just about NEET paper leaks [mainly the reason behind the ongoing protests]. It’s a revolt against feeling generally suppressed in a democracy & the mainstream media’s brainwashing. As a father of two, I know first-hand: suppressing & brainwashing today’s youth will never work," he added.
This isn’t just about NEET paper leaks. It’s a revolt against feeling generally suppressed in a democracy & the mainstream media’s brainwashing.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 24, 2026
As a father of two, I know first hand : suppressing & brainwashing today’s youth will never work.
Tendulkar and Sports Community Call for Integrity
Manjrekar's direct public intervention stands in contrast to the perspective offered by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Reflecting on core principles passed down by his academic parent, Tendulkar framed his address around institutional accountability and ethical standards:
"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, ‘Failure is okay, cheating is not.’ Never take shortcuts. As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy.
"Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again. Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success.
"As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.
"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!"
Gill Appeals for Dialogue Amid Ongoing Unrest
Joining the chorus of athletic figures addressing the situation, current Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill publicly urged for peaceful dialogue and institutional empathy regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy.
The ongoing agitation spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party and bolstered by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike—centers on pervasive allegations of paper leaks during nationwide medical entrance examinations. Demonstrators and student unions are demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing administrative oversights that forced widespread re-examinations following several tragic student deaths.
Addressing the national youth via social media, Gill commended peaceful civil engagement:
"As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully," Gill shared.
Highlighting the societal role of accessible learning, the national captain concluded:
"Education has the power to shape our nation’s future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart. For India’s future."
Broader Context and Escalating Tensions
The public statements from leading sports figures arrive at a critical juncture as student groups intensify demonstrations near Parliament and administrative headquarters in New Delhi. The intersection of elite sports icons voicing public positions on civil issues highlights growing national attention on the integrity of competitive examinations and administrative transparency.
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