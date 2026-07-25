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  • /'Brainwashing today’s youth will not work': While other's choose diplomacy, Sanjay Manjrekar tears government apart on students' protest

'Brainwashing today’s youth will not work': While other's choose diplomacy, Sanjay Manjrekar tears government apart on students' protest

While sporting icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Abhinav Bindra, and Shikhar Dhawan chose measured, diplomatic language to express their backing, former Indian international cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has delivered a far more critical assessment directed at governing authorities.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
'Brainwashing today’s youth will not work': While other's choose diplomacy, Sanjay Manjrekar tears government apart on students' protest
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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