Brave Rishabh Pant Battles Pain, Scores Fiery 65 After Retiring Hurt

In a display of sheer courage and determination, India A skipper Rishabh Pant overcame multiple painful blows to the body to register a fighting half-century on the third day of the second unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Painful Start as Pant Retires Hurt After Three Blows

Pant’s innings began on an aggressive note after he walked in at No. 5 following the dismissal of KL Rahul, who added just one run to his overnight score of 27 before being trapped by Okuhle Cele. Pant immediately took on the bowlers, striking Cele for two boundaries and a six within his first few scoring shots.

However, his counterattack was interrupted by a fiery spell from Tshepo Moreki, who peppered him with short deliveries. The left-hander was hit three times, first on the helmet when he attempted a reverse pick-up, then on the right elbow while trying a short-arm jab, and finally on the abdomen after a sharply rising delivery jagged back. The repeated blows forced Pant to leave the field after scoring 17 off 22 balls in the 34th over.

Fearless Return and a Quickfire 65

Later in the day, Pant made a stunning return to the crease, showing no signs of discomfort. He unleashed his trademark fearless batting to score a brilliant 65 off just 54 deliveries, featuring five fours and four sixes. His aggressive counterpunch not only lifted India A’s scoring rate but also underlined his mental toughness.

The 28-year-old, who recently recovered from a foot injury sustained during the fourth Test against England, is using this series to regain match fitness. Leading India A in both unofficial Tests, Pant had earlier impressed with scores of 17 and 90 in the first match, helping India A secure a commanding win.

Pant’s latest innings is a strong statement of his readiness and resilience, a timely reminder of why he remains one of India’s most dynamic cricketers as he inches closer to a full international return.