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  • /Brazil football team arrive in Kolkata for historic India friendly; Vinicius Jr, Carlo Ancelotti receive warm welcome | Watch

Brazil football team arrive in Kolkata for historic India friendly; Vinicius Jr, Carlo Ancelotti receive warm welcome | Watch

Five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil have arrived in Kolkata ahead of their historic friendly against India at Salt Lake Stadium on October 3. Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded side, including Vinicius Jr and Bruno Guimaraes, received a warm welcome, while Raphinha will miss the match due to injury.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Brazil football team arrive in Kolkata for historic India friendly; Vinicius Jr, Carlo Ancelotti receive warm welcome | Watch
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Brazil football team arrive in Kolkata for historic India friendly; Vinicius Jr, Carlo Ancelotti receive warm welcome | Watch
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