/Brazil football team arrive in Kolkata for historic India friendly; Vinicius Jr, Carlo Ancelotti receive warm welcome | Watch

Five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil have arrived in Kolkata ahead of their historic international friendly against India at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 3. The match will mark the first senior men's international meeting between the two nations.
Brazil's star-studded squad, led by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, landed in Kolkata on Thursday night and was taken to the team hotel under tight security. Police restricted fans from gathering around the airport and along the team's route as the Brazilian contingent was escorted to its accommodation.
The arrival still received a warm response at the hotel, with Vinicius Jr and Ancelotti among the players and staff members to receive loud cheers from those waiting to welcome the visitors. Other notable Brazil stars, including Marquinhos, Endrick and Bruno Guimaraes, are also part of the touring group.
Ancelotti and one Brazil player are scheduled to attend the pre-match press conference on Friday morning. The team will then train at the Salt Lake Stadium from 4 PM as they complete preparations for Saturday's encounter.
The India-Brazil fixture is one of the biggest international football matches to be hosted in India. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed in July that the game would take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, with Brazil entering the contest as the five-time world champions.
CHEGAMOS, ÍNDIA!— brasil (@CBF_Futebol) October 1, 2026
A Seleção desembarcou em Calcutá para um encontro inédito: pela primeira vez na história, o Brasil vai enfrentar a Índia no próximo sábado (3).
Agora é hora de se preparar para mais um desafio! #BateNoPeito
ISSO É BRASIL! pic.twitter.com/CHcliinGFM
India head into the match after drawing 1-1 against Panama in Bengaluru. Following the Brazil fixture, the Blue Tigers are scheduled to face Uruguay on October 6.
Brazil, however, will be without Barcelona forward Raphinha for the Kolkata clash. The winger was withdrawn from the squad after suffering a minor right-thigh issue during Brazil's 4-2 friendly win over Australia. He has since returned to Spain for treatment.
Raphinha had originally been included in Ancelotti's 26-member squad announced for Brazil's international fixtures against Australia and India.
Despite his absence, Brazil will still have several high-profile names in Kolkata, including Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos, Endrick and Bruno Guimaraes.
Brazil have also made specific arrangements for the team's food and hygiene requirements during their stay in Kolkata. According to the PTI information provided in your copy, the visitors have brought their own chef and hygiene manager, along with certain food products and water.
A hotel official said the team has a 30-minute window to prepare and consume its meals, with bhetki fish being used locally while turkey, chicken and lamb are imported.
Brazil arrive in India after a mixed set of results against Australia, drawing the first friendly 1-1 before securing a 4-2 victory in the second encounter. The October 3 fixture will now see Ancelotti's side take on India for the first time in senior men's international football.
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