/Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of the game says, 'The timing is right' - WATCH

In a career defined by unflappable poise, flawless technique, and selfless leadership, former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has officially announced his retirement from all formats of international and domestic cricket at 38 years of age. The announcement came via a deeply emotional social media video, where the Mumbai-born batter reflected on a two-decade journey that took him from commuting on Dombivli local trains as a young boy to representing India on the world's grandest stages.
"The Timing Is Right": An Emotional Goodbye
In his farewell video message, Rahane drew a heartfelt parallel between his batting style and his decision to step away:
"I have always relied on timing in my batting and have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats."
Rahane leaves behind a remarkable legacy, concluding his career with 8,414 international runs, 15 centuries, and 51 half-centuries across 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is. Over a 20-year first-class career spanning 205 matches, he established himself as India's ultimate crisis man.
He closed his message with a touching note to his supporters:
"Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. My team has lost matches, I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated: and that was in your hearts. Cap No. 278, signing off."
India batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats.— IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026
He posted on Instagram, "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful"
(Video: Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/DRRSDzaHe2
Overseas Dominance: The Modern Specialist on Tough Pitches
While many modern batters flourished primarily on flat home tracks, Rahane earned his legend on green, bouncing surfaces in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia).
His overseas portfolio features some of the most courageous knocks in modern Indian cricket history:
103 at Lord’s (2014): A masterclass on a green pitch under overcast skies that laid the foundation for a historic Indian victory.
112 at Melbourne (2020): His famous Boxing Day Test century as stand-in captain, rallying a battered Indian side after the Adelaide 36-all-out debacle to ignite one of cricket's greatest series wins.
96 at Durban (2013) & 118 at Wellington (2014): Early-career knocks that proved his ability to master world-class fast bowling abroad.
147 & 112 at Melbourne (2014, 2020): Demonstrating his special affinity for the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Statistically Unrivaled: The Undefeated Captain
Beyond his middle-order grit, Rahane leaves behind an extraordinary set of statistical milestones:
Unblemished Captaincy: India never lost a Test match when Rahane served as captain.
The Century Guarantee: India never lost a Test match whenever Rahane scored a hundred.
Boxing Day Milestone: The only Indian player to score centuries in a Melbourne Boxing Day Test both as a player and as a captain.
SENA First: The first Indian batter to score both his maiden Test century and maiden ODI century in SENA countries.
No. 5 Twin Tons: The only Indian batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match while batting at No. 5 or lower (vs. South Africa).
Safe Hands: The only fielder in world cricket history to take 8 catches in a single Test match.
T20I Debut Record: Holds the highest score by an Indian on T20I debut (61).
WTC Pioneer: Scored the first-ever Test century for India in the World Test Championship era.
Giving Back to the Next Generation
Rahane confirmed that while his journey as a player has reached its conclusion, his connection to the game remains unbroken. He expressed a strong desire to mentor young talent, pass on the values cricket taught him, and give back to the Mumbai and Indian cricket ecosystems that shaped his life.
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