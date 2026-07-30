Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of the game says, 'The timing is right' - WATCH

Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of the game says, 'The timing is right' - WATCH

In a career defined by unflappable poise, elite technique, and selfless leadership, former India test captain Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all formats of international and domestic cricket at age 38. He shares the update in an emotional instagram video.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of the game says, 'The timing is right' - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - X ( Mufaddal Vohra)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of the game says, 'The timing is right' - WATCH
Ajinkya Rahane20 min ago
2
CTTC 202625 min ago
3
Mekedatu dam row35 min ago
4
#Bihar52 min ago
5
Ramayana Trailer1 hr ago