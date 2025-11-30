Breaking: Andre Russell Announces Retirement From IPL Ahead Of 2026 Season
Andre Russell has announced his retirement from IPL.
Trending Photos
Andre Russell has announced his retirement from IPL after being released by KKR on retention Day. Russell has joined the KKR team again as a power coach showing his love for the Knights and will be available in the upcoming season for the team with his experience.
More To Follow....
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement