Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990246https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/breaking-andre-russell-announces-retirement-from-ipl-ahead-of-2026-season-2990246.html
NewsCricket
ANDRE RUSSELL

Breaking: Andre Russell Announces Retirement From IPL Ahead Of 2026 Season

Andre Russell has announced his retirement from IPL. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: Andre Russell Announces Retirement From IPL Ahead Of 2026 SeasonImage Credit:- ESPNcricinfo

Andre Russell has announced his retirement from IPL after being released by KKR on retention Day. Russell has joined the KKR team again as a power coach showing his love for the Knights and will be available in the upcoming season for the team with his experience. 

 

More To Follow....

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology news
Broadband Subscribers In India Up At 999.81 Million In October: Govt Data
electronics
Effortless Daily Ironing With the Top 4 Best Dry Irons for Smooth Clothes
Air India plane
The Vanishing Jumbo! Air India ‘Forgets’ Boeing 737 For 13 Years
Electric Kettle
4 Stainless-Steel Electric Kettles for Quick, Safe and Everyday Boiling Needs
Kanathil Jameela Death
Kerala MLA Kanathil Jameela Passes Away At 59; CM Vijayan Expresses Grief
kitchen appliances
Top Induction Cooktops for Fast, Safe, and Smart Cooking at Home
Technology news
Govt Orders WhatsApp, Telegram, Other Apps To Block Access Without Active SIM
Home Essentials
Best Artificial Potted Plants for Home and Office Decoration
Bedbugs
Bloodsucking Spy: Bedbugs Become Secret Agents in Science Breakthrough
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani
Madani Stokes Row With 'Jihad' Call, Attack Vande Mataram | An Analysis