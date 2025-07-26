Breaking : Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on September 14, Final on 28, Know Full Schedule

India and Pakistan are slated to face off in the Asia Cup 2025 on 14 September, according to the proposed schedule obtained by India Today. The tournament, featuring the T20 format, is set to run from 9 to 28 September. On Saturday, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi formally confirmed the tournament dates.

The competition will consist of 19 matches and involve six teams. India and Pakistan have been drawn into the same group, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan occupy the other group.

Hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)vacross Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Asia Cup will be staged at a neutral venue due to ongoing geopolitical tensions involving India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Although the BCCI retains hosting rights, logistics dictate a location outside those countries. The event is heavily backed by Indian media and sponsorships; Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) secured broadcast rights in 2024 for an estimated USD 170 million over eight years.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Tournament Format

Two teams from each group advance to the Super Four stage, where each team faces the three qualifiers from the opposite group once.

The top two teams from this stage will meet in the final.

Accordingly, India and Pakistan may clash up to three times: once in the league phase (on 14 September), again in the Super Four (if both qualify), and potentially in the final—a meeting that has never occurred in Asia Cup history.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule (Proposed)

Group Stage

9 Sep – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 Sep – India vs UAE

11 Sep – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 Sep – Pakistan vs Oman

13 Sep – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 Sep – India vs Pakistan

15 Sep – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 Sep – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 Sep – Pakistan vs UAE

18 Sep – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 Sep – India vs Oman

Super Four

20 Sep – Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

21 Sep – Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

22 Sep – Rest Day

23 Sep – Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

24 Sep – Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

25 Sep – Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2

26 Sep – Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1

27 Sep – Break Day

Final

28 Sep – Final Match

Despite previous speculation that India might skip the 2025 Asia Cup due to security concerns following a terror attack in Pahalgam, the BCCI ultimately opted to remain engage relocating the tournament to a neutral venue rather than pulling out altogether.