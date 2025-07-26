Breaking : Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on September 14, Final on 28, Know Full Schedule
The competition will consist of 19 matches and involve six teams. India and Pakistan have been drawn into the same group, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan occupy the other group.
- India and Pakistan are slated to face off in the Asia Cup 2025 on 14 September.
- Hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)vacross Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Asia Cup will be staged at a neutral venue.
- Two teams from each group advance to the Super Four stage, where each team faces the three qualifiers from the opposite group once.
India and Pakistan are slated to face off in the Asia Cup 2025 on 14 September, according to the proposed schedule obtained by India Today. The tournament, featuring the T20 format, is set to run from 9 to 28 September. On Saturday, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi formally confirmed the tournament dates.
Hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)vacross Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Asia Cup will be staged at a neutral venue due to ongoing geopolitical tensions involving India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Although the BCCI retains hosting rights, logistics dictate a location outside those countries. The event is heavily backed by Indian media and sponsorships; Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) secured broadcast rights in 2024 for an estimated USD 170 million over eight years.
HERE IS THE FULL SCHEDULE OF ASIA CUP 2025 pic.twitter.com/YLYw0fLnM1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 26, 2025
Asia Cup 2025 Groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman
Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong
Tournament Format
Two teams from each group advance to the Super Four stage, where each team faces the three qualifiers from the opposite group once.
The top two teams from this stage will meet in the final.
Accordingly, India and Pakistan may clash up to three times: once in the league phase (on 14 September), again in the Super Four (if both qualify), and potentially in the final—a meeting that has never occurred in Asia Cup history.
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule (Proposed)
Group Stage
9 Sep – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
10 Sep – India vs UAE
11 Sep – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
12 Sep – Pakistan vs Oman
13 Sep – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
14 Sep – India vs Pakistan
15 Sep – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
16 Sep – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
17 Sep – Pakistan vs UAE
18 Sep – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
19 Sep – India vs Oman
Super Four
20 Sep – Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2
21 Sep – Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2
22 Sep – Rest Day
23 Sep – Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2
24 Sep – Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2
25 Sep – Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2
26 Sep – Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1
27 Sep – Break Day
Final
28 Sep – Final Match
Despite previous speculation that India might skip the 2025 Asia Cup due to security concerns following a terror attack in Pahalgam, the BCCI ultimately opted to remain engage relocating the tournament to a neutral venue rather than pulling out altogether.
