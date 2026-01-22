Breaking: Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026; ICC set to name replacement team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Bangladeshi authorities have announced a boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, stating that they will not travel to India to participate under the current schedule. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Bangladesh’s request to move their fixtures out of India, stating that there is no credible threat and that altering the tournament schedule so close to the start would set a problematic precedent.

According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cited security and logistical concerns while seeking neutral venues for their fixtures. However, the ICC maintained that all necessary safety assurances had been provided and that no credible threat existed that would warrant altering the tournament schedule.

ICC Rejects Venue Shift Request

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The International Cricket Council made it clear that accommodating Bangladesh’s request to move matches away from India would set an undesirable precedent so close to the start of a major global tournament. Following the rejection, Bangladesh were given a deadline to confirm participation, failing which replacement procedures would be initiated.

Despite multiple rounds of discussion, Bangladesh reportedly stood firm on its stance, leading the ICC to begin contingency planning. This marks the first time Bangladesh will miss an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup since the tournament’s inception.

Scotland Likely to Replace Bangladesh

With Bangladesh opting out, the Scotland national cricket team are expected to be named as the replacement side. Scotland is currently the highest-ranked team outside the list of already qualified nations and has been on standby as per ICC tournament regulations. The inclusion of Scotland would require minor adjustments to group compositions but is not expected to disrupt the overall structure of the competition, which begins in February 2026 across multiple venues in India.

The ICC is expected to make an official announcement on the replacement team soon, bringing clarity to one of the most significant pre-tournament developments ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.