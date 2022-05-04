BREAKING: BCCI bans Boria Majumdar for threatening Wriddhiman Saha

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years after its committee found him guilty of intimidating Wriddhiman Saha. The news comes after a three-member panel set up by BCCI found Majumdar guilty.

The BCCI Apex Council was to review the probe committee's report concerning India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who had accused this journalist of intimidating him, at its meeting on April 23.

The BCCI had formed a three-member panel comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia to probe Saha's allegation.

Here’s a copy of the letter the BCCI has sent to its members

"As you may be aware, Mr. Wriddhiman Saha had shared screenshots of messages sent by a journalist on social media platform, Twitter, wherein he stated that he felt bullied by the conduct of the said journalist. Mr. Saha in the hearing named Mr. Boria Majumdar as the journalist.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had taken cognizance of this incident and deemed it necessary to investigate and probe the matter to avoid the recurrence of such instances with other players.

In this regard, BCCI formed a committee comprising Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI, Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI and Mr. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Councillor, BCCI (“BCCI Committee”). The key issues for deliberation for the BCCI Committee in the matter was to ascertain if the messages sent by the journalist were in the nature of threat and intimidation."

"The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr. Saha and Mr. Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr. Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation.

The BCCI Committee recommended the following sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI. The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCC! Committee and imposed the following sanctions:

i. 2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India;

ii. 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and

iii, 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.

In view of the above, we hereby request you to kindly facilitate the compliance of the aforementioned sanctions in your respective associations."

Saha had earlier posted a series of tweets on February 23 against an unnamed journalist, accusing him of threatening him over Whatsapp. The said journalist then accused Saha for doctoring the Whatsapp screenshots. It was later disclosed that it was Majumdar.

On February 19, Saha wrote on Twitter while sharing the screenshot of the chat, "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket...this is what I face from a so called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."