Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002755https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/breaking-bcci-directs-kkr-to-let-go-of-bangladesh-pacer-mustafizur-rahman-amidst-massive-outrage-against-srk-3002755.html
NewsCricketBreaking: BCCI Directs KKR to Let Go of Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman Amidst Massive Outrage Against SRK
BCCI ASKS KKR TO RELEASE MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN

Breaking: BCCI Directs KKR to Let Go of Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman Amidst Massive Outrage Against SRK

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday requested Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL auction held in December.
  • The purchase triggered intense backlash from political leaders and religious organisations.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: BCCI Directs KKR to Let Go of Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman Amidst Massive Outrage Against SRKCredits - Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday requested Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development to news agency ANI, stating that the call was taken in light of recent developments at the board level.

“Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchisee KKR to release one of their player Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement,” said Saikia.

Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL auction held in December. The purchase triggered intense backlash from political leaders and religious organisations, many of whom cited Bangladesh’s current diplomatic position and reports of violence against Hindu minorities as reasons for opposing the signing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore water contamination deaths
Indore Water Contamination Deaths Spark Outrage, Questions Raised | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir VPN ban
Jammu And Kashmir Police Crack Down On Unauthorised VPN Use, 150 Booked
MEITY
Centre’s 72-Hour Ultimatum To X: Remove Grok AI Obscene Content Or Face Action
Barse Deva surrender
Top Maoist Commander Barse Surrenders Alongside 15 Cadres To Telangana Police
Punjab maternal healthcare
Bhagwant Mann Govt Boosts Maternal Healthcare With Full Pregnancy Care
Mexico earthquake
Mexico Earthquake Today: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Guerrero | SHOCKING VIDEOS
Gwadar Port
Pakistan's Dualised Coastal Highway: Strategic Tarmac For Foreign Cargo
Pakistan PTI crackdown
How Pakistan’s Military Keeps Civilian Politics On A Short Leash
Ankle boots
Step Into Style with Trendy Ankle Boots Every Woman Will Love This Season
viral 19 minute video
'Sir Sir Please': Unraveling The Controversial MMS Mystery, Debunking Claims