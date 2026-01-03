Breaking: BCCI Directs KKR to Let Go of Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman Amidst Massive Outrage Against SRK

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday requested Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development to news agency ANI, stating that the call was taken in light of recent developments at the board level.

“Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchisee KKR to release one of their player Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement,” said Saikia.

Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL auction held in December. The purchase triggered intense backlash from political leaders and religious organisations, many of whom cited Bangladesh’s current diplomatic position and reports of violence against Hindu minorities as reasons for opposing the signing.

