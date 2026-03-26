Breaking - BCCI releases IPL 2026 full schedule; Check Key matches including MI vs CSK, CSK vs RCB, Final & More

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially released the schedule for the second phase of the TATA Indian Premier League IPL 2026, setting the stage for a high-intensity finish to the league stage.

50 matches across 12 venues from April 13

The remaining league stage matches, totaling 50 games, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026. These fixtures will be hosted across 12 venues in India, ensuring widespread fan engagement across the country.

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Full list of venues for second phase

The venues for the second phase include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur, and New Chandigarh.

Crucial phase as playoff race intensifies

As the tournament enters its decisive stretch, teams will compete across multiple venues to secure playoff qualification. With points becoming increasingly valuable, the competition is expected to intensify significantly in the latter half of the league stage.

SRH vs RR to kick off second phase

The second phase will begin on April 13, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, marking the start of a crucial run of fixtures.

Eight double-headers scheduled

The second phase will feature eight double-headers. Afternoon matches will begin at 03:30 PM IST, while evening matches are scheduled for 07:30 PM IST.

Home venue distribution for franchises

Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, with three games scheduled in Dharamsala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home matches in Jaipur. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home games in Bengaluru and two matches in Raipur.

Playoff venues to be announced later

While the league stage schedule has been confirmed, the venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs will be announced at a later date.

High-stakes finish expected

With playoff spots on the line and teams fighting for momentum, fans can expect thrilling, high-stakes cricket as IPL 2026 heads toward its business end.



CSK's IPL 2026 schedule:

30th Mar - RR vs CSK

3rd Apr - CSK vs RR

5th Apr - RCB vs CSK

11th Apr - CSK vs DC

14th Apr - CSK vs KKR

18th Apr - SRH vs CSK

23rd Apr - MI vs CSK

26th Apr - GT vs CSK

2nd May - CSK vs MI

5th May - DC vs CSK

10th May - CSK vs LSG

15th May - LSG vs CSK

18th May - CSK vs SRH

21st May - CSK vs GT

More to follow...