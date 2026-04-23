Breaking: CSK signs Ex-MI Star as Ayush Mhatre's replacement ahead of El Classico MI vs CSK IPL 2026 game

IPL Media Advisory

April 23, 2026

"CSK sign Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to injury.Madhwal, a right-arm fast bowler, has previously represented Mumbai Indians (MI) (2023, 2024) and Rajasthan Royals (2025). He has featured in 17 IPL matches, picking up 23 wickets. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.Mhatre, India’s U19 World Cup-winning captain, made an impactful start to the season for CSK, scoring two fifties in six matches before suffering a left hamstring injury while batting in Match 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Madhwal joins CSK for a fee of INR 30 Lakh"

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