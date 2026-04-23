Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040357https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/breaking-csk-signs-ex-mi-star-akash-madhwal-as-ayush-mhatres-replacement-ahead-of-el-classico-mi-vs-csk-ipl-2026-game-3040357.html
NewsCricketBreaking: CSK signs Ex-MI Star as Ayush Mhatre's replacement ahead of El Classico MI vs CSK IPL 2026 game
CSK SIGN AKASH MADHWAL IPL 2026

Breaking: CSK signs Ex-MI Star as Ayush Mhatre's replacement ahead of El Classico MI vs CSK IPL 2026 game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to injury.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: CSK signs Ex-MI Star as Ayush Mhatre's replacement ahead of El Classico MI vs CSK IPL 2026 game Credits - Twitter

 

IPL Media Advisory
April 23, 2026

"CSK sign Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to injury.Madhwal, a right-arm fast bowler, has previously represented Mumbai Indians (MI) (2023, 2024) and Rajasthan Royals (2025). He has featured in 17 IPL matches, picking up 23 wickets. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.Mhatre, India’s U19 World Cup-winning captain, made an impactful start to the season for CSK, scoring two fifties in six matches before suffering a left hamstring injury while batting in Match 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Madhwal joins CSK for a fee of INR 30 Lakh"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

More to follow...

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assembly elections 2026
'Jhal muri maine khaayi, jhal TMC ko lagi': PM Modi's dig at TMC in Nadia
India Test squad changes 2026
Sai Sudharsan's No.3 Test spot under threat: RCB, CSK, RR star in frame
Tamil Nadu Polls 2026
Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: Trisha Krishnan clicked as she casts her vote
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan birthday special: Top 7 Bollywood hits you can stream on OTT
baby shoes
Comfortable And Cute Baby Shoes For First Steps On Amazon
Humayun Kabir
Murshidabad tense after clash between supporters of TMC, Humayun Kabir
World Book Day 2026
World Book Day 2026: Top 7 most beautiful libraries around the world
MBSE HSLC Result 2026
MBSE HSLC Result 2026 out at mbse.edu.in, check scorecard here
World's richest list
World's richest list: Top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026
Auto news
Maruti Suzuki clocks highest-ever production at 23.4 lakh units in FY26