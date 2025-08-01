BREAKING: England Suffers Major Setback As Chris Woakes Ruled Out Of The 5th Test Against India

England suffered a huge blow on Day 1 of the fifth Test at The Oval as all-rounder Chris Woakes was ruled out of the remaining 4 days to bowl again in the match after sustaining a suspected dislocated left shoulder during a fielding effort.

How the Injury Happened

The incident occurred late in the final session when Woakes dived near the boundary rope while attempting to stop a Karun Nair cut shot. He landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and was immediately seen clutching it in pain. The physio quickly attended to him before escorting him off the field with his arm supported in his jumper, used as a temporary sling.

A medical scan will confirm the full extent of the injury, but initial assessments confirm that he will not take part in the rest of the match.

Impact on England's Bowling Attack

Woakes’ absence leaves England’s bowling resources severely depleted. He was the most experienced member of the pace unit and had featured in all four previous Tests of the series. Without him, England will be forced to rely heavily on Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton, a relatively inexperienced trio at this level.

Series Context

England’s attack had already been hit by injuries and absences, with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Brydon Carse unavailable. Losing Woakes not only weakens the bowling depth but also reduces batting strength in the lower order.

India ended Day 1 on 204/6, with Karun Nair unbeaten on 52. England now faces an uphill task to keep India’s total in check without one of their key bowlers.