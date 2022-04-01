BREAKING: Good news for MI as Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fit for 2nd game vs Rajasthan Royals

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have once again started off slowly, losing their first game of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals last weekend. MI had fitness issues with their side with top batter Suryakumar Yadav unavailable for the first game and opener Ishan Kishan injuring himself after scoring 81.

However, the side has got some good news in the build-up to their second game against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 2). Both Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are fit enough to play on Saturday. While Suryakumar was recovering from a hairline fracture, Ishan Kishan got hit on the toe in the first game and didn't take up the wicketkeeping gloves in the second innings.

“SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) is available for selection on Saturday. He has been training with the side over the last few days. We are really eager to have been back in the side,” Mumbai Indians director of cricket Zaheer Khan told the media during a virtual media conference on Friday (April 1).

“Ishan is also absolutely fine. He has been practicing and training regularly with the tea. Good thing is that we have a few days’ gap and that has help him,” Zaheer added.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was one the top exponents of fast bowling when he was part of Team India. The MI director of cricket was not in favour of ‘resting’ when they were fit. The former left-armer revealed this when asked about workload management in relation to Jasprit Bumrah.

“Workload management is a bit confusing for me. You always know that I have believed that if you are fit and available, you should be playing. I have always said that one should be playing as many games as possible,” he added.

Zaheer like Royals captain Sanju Samson before him felt that the pitches in IPL 2022 have been ‘fresh’ so far and have provided assistance to the pace bowlers as well.

“The wickets have definitely been fresh so far as not much cricket has been played on them. The wickets are assisting pacer up front. So we’ll discuss those factors before deciding our bowling combinations,” Zaheer informed.