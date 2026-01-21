Breaking: ICC Board Votes To Replace Bangladesh If India Travel Refusal Persists; Know Details

As per ESPNcricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a firm stance regarding the ongoing impasse with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The global governing body has reportedly instructed the BCB to inform the Bangladesh government that continued refusal to play 2026 T20 World Cup matches in India will result in the team being replaced. This directive follows an ICC Board vote where a majority of members supported the introduction of a replacement team to ensure the tournament's stability.

The Replacement Scenario and Deadlines

The BCB has been granted a final twenty-four hour window to provide a definitive response regarding their participation. Should Bangladesh officially withdraw or remain steadfast in their refusal, Scotland is the frontrunner to take their position in Group C. Although Scotland failed to qualify via the European Qualifier, finishing behind the Netherlands, Italy, and Jersey, they are the likely candidates to fill the vacancy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Details of the High-Level Meeting

The emergency ICC board meeting included a significant assembly of global cricket leadership. Attendees included ICC Chair Jay Shah, BCB President Aminul Islam, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, SLC President Shammi Silva, and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Other key directors present were Mike Baird (CA), Tavenga Mukuhlani (Zimbabwe), Kishore Shallow (CWI), Brian MacNeice (Ireland), Roger Twose (New Zealand), Richard Thompson (ECB), Mohammed Moosajee (South Africa), and Mirwais Ashraf (Afghanistan).

The management side was represented by CEO Sanjog Gupta, Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, and General Manager of Events Gaurav Saxena. Notably, ICC Anti-Corruption Head Andrew Ephgrave participated after having traveled to Dhaka last week to personally address the security concerns raised by the BCB.

Security Assessments and Regional Support

Despite the BCB’s apprehension, a risk assessment report from an independent agency, accessed by ESPNcricinfo, categorizes the threat level in India as "moderate-high" but explicitly states there is "no information to indicate a direct threat against participating teams."

Simultaneously, the PCB has formally backed Bangladesh. In a recent email to the ICC, the Mohsin Naqvi-led board supported the BCB's concerns and offered to host Bangladesh's group stage matches in Pakistan. A PCB source quoted by PTI stated: “The PCB has said in the e-mail that the demand by the Bangladesh board is justified and must be accepted, and that if there are any issues moving Bangladesh matches to Sri Lanka, Pakistan is ready to host all their games.”

Origins of the Conflict

The crisis began when the BCCI directed the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman, prompting the Bangladesh government to ban IPL broadcasts. This escalated into the BCB informing the ICC they would not travel to India. Bangladesh is currently scheduled to play group matches in Kolkata on February 7, 9, and 14, followed by a fixture in Mumbai on February 17. While Pakistan currently operates under a "hybrid model" in Sri Lanka, the ICC remains reluctant to alter the primary tournament schedule with the event starting in less than three weeks.