India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 squad announced: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead; Pakistan game on June 14 - Check full squad

India's squad for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup has been officially announced, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur unveiling the 15-member group alongside the selectors at a press conference today. As expected, core players Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma have all made the cut, though the final composition is already generating debate, particularly around the pace bowling choices.

Team

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Varma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka, Gaud, Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Fulmali, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

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The same team will play against England in 3-match T20I series starting from June 14. It is a 15-member team and no standby players are there for either team

INDIAN SQUAD FOR THE T20 WORLD CUP 2026.



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The Tournament

The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be hosted across England and Wales, bringing together 12 nations in what is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested editions of the tournament. Action gets underway on June 12, with defending champions New Zealand arriving in confident mood after claiming the title in 2024. The showpiece final is scheduled for July 5.

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India's Group Stage Schedule

India have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh, making it one of the most loaded groups in the tournament's history.

Their campaign opens with the most anticipated fixture of the group stage, a clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. They then face the Netherlands on June 17 at Headingley in Leeds, before back-to-back matches at Old Trafford in Manchester against South Africa on June 21 and Bangladesh on June 25. India's final group game is a blockbuster meeting with Australia at the iconic Lord's in London on June 28. All five matches are scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, giving Indian fans a consistent window of evening viewing throughout the league stage.

Selection Talking Points

With the tournament set to be played in English conditions, the selection of seamers capable of exploiting swing and movement has been a central discussion. Seam bowling all-rounders have been prioritised, with Amanjot potentially returning to the setup. Bharati Fulmali has been considered as a backup finisher, a role that demands composure and power in the death overs. Anushka Sharma has also been picked as top order cover, giving India added flexibility in how they construct their batting lineup.

Warm-Up Series Against England

Before the tournament begins, India will play a three-match T20I series against England on home soil. The series opens on May 28, continues on May 30 and concludes on June 2. The fixtures offer a timely opportunity to assess conditions, finalise combinations and build momentum ahead of the World Cup opener against Pakistan.

Recent Form and Areas of Concern

India's preparations have not been without setbacks. Their most recent T20I assignment ended in a 4-1 series defeat against South Africa, captained by Laura Wolvaardt. The result laid bare some vulnerabilities in both batting and bowling that the management will be keen to iron out before June 12. The warm-up series against England now carries even greater weight as a corrective exercise ahead of what is a deeply challenging group stage draw.