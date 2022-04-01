हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Breaking: IPL 2022 audience occupancy increased to 50 percent by BCCI from KKR vs MI game on April 6

From the April 6 encounter between KKR and MI, at least 50 percent of spectators will be able to attend the games at the stadiums. 

Breaking: IPL 2022 audience occupancy increased to 50 percent by BCCI from KKR vs MI game on April 6
Source: Twitter

The IPL 2022 live experience gets better for fans as from the April 6 encounter between KKR and MI, at least 50 percent of spectators will be able to attend the games at the stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. 

As per a release by bookmyshow.com, who are the official ticket partners of BCCI, the board "has announced an increase in stadium occupancy to 50%, which was earlier capped at 25% thereby extending the opportunity for many more fans across India and beyond to experience the IPL action live in the stadia."

More to come

