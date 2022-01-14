Breaking: IPL 2022 — Bharat Arun becomes new bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has been hired by Kolkata Knight Riders as their bowling coach. KKR made the announcement on Friday (January 14).

Until recently, Bharat Arun was the bowling coach of the Indian national team since 2014 and played a key role in helping TeamIndia scale new heights. As a player, he represented India in tests and ODIs and was a very successful domestic player for Tamil Nadu.

Arun started his coaching career with the Tamil Nadu domestic team and became the chief bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. He then took over as head coach of the India Under-19 squad, and under him, India won the U19 World Cup in 2012, in Australia.

We are delighted to introduce you to our new bowling coach! Welcome to the Knight Riders family, Bharat Arun #KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2022 #BharatArun pic.twitter.com/MpAXJMa67C — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022

Making the announcement of his appointment, Venky Mysore, CEO & MD of KKR said, "We are very excited to have someone of the calibre of Bharat Arun joining us as our bowling coach. He will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to KKR’s strong support staff. We are delighted to welcome him to the Knight Riders family.”

Head Coach Brendon McCullum said, "A warm welcome to B Arun to the KKR coaching staff. With a strong and successful pedigree in the international game, I’m sure Arun will complement the current staff we have and I look forward to working with him. His experience at international level and the ability to give confidence and clarity to our bowling group will be important, as we attempt to quickly align a new group of players to the values and style of play for KKR".

With inputs from KKR press release