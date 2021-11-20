हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL

IPL 2022 to take place in India, announces BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Shah expressed that the 15th season of the IPL 'will be more exciting' with the inclusion of new teams.

IPL 2022 to take place in India, announces BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
File Photo (Credits: IPL)

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will take place in India, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on Saturday (November 20, 2021). He said that the 15th season of the IPL 'will be more exciting' with the inclusion of new teams. 

"We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is noteworthy that for IPL 2022, two new teams will be coming in -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

Shah, while speaking at the 'The Champions Call - CSK's celebration' event in Chennai, also talked about Chennai Super Kings's success in IPL 2022.

"A lot of credit for CSK`s success over the years has to go to N Srinivasan as he has stood by his team in the difficult times. I must add that Kasi Viswanathan is like a glue that binds the team together. Season by season he has navigated the team," he said. 

He added, "How can one take CSK lightly when you have a captain like MS Dhoni. Dhoni is the heartbeat and backbone of CSK. Mahi is the most successful captain India has ever produced. The bond he has made and the legacy he has created will stay for ages."

