Ajinkya Rahane has officially confirmed that he will not continue as the captain of the Mumbai cricket team. The Indian veteran believes the time has come to pass the baton and nurture the next generation of leadership within the team.

Sharing the news on social media, Rahane wrote:

“Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it’s the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I’ve decided not to continue in the captaincy role.”

“I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with @MumbaiCricAssoc to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season.”

This move is seen as a thoughtful step toward the future of Mumbai cricket, highlighting Rahane’s dedication not just as a player, but also as a mentor for upcoming talents. His leadership was instrumental in reviving Mumbai’s domestic dominance.

Under Rahane’s captaincy, Mumbai clinched the prestigious Ranji Trophy title in the 2023–24 season, breaking a seven-year title drought. The success didn’t stop there, Mumbai also lifted the Irani Trophy in the 2024–25 season, adding another feather to his captaincy cap.

Rahane’s announcement came just before the start of the new season, showing his intent to contribute in full capacity as a senior player. His experience and form are expected to continue playing a vital role in Mumbai’s upcoming campaigns.

