Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2949261https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/breaking-its-right-time-to-groom-a-new-leader-ajinkya-rahane-steps-down-as-captain-of-mumbai-ahead-of-new-season-2949261.html
NewsCricket
AJINKYA RAHANE STEPS DOWN AS CAPTAIN

Breaking: 'It's Right Time To Groom A New Leader...': Ajinkya Rahane Steps Down As Captain Of This Team Ahead Of New Season

 The Indian veteran believes the time has come to pass the baton and nurture the next generation of leadership within the team.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • This move is seen as a thoughtful step toward the future of Mumbai cricket, highlighting Rahane’s dedication not just as a player, but also as a mentor for upcoming talents.
  • Rahane’s announcement came just before the start of the new season.
  • Mumbai also lifted the Irani Trophy in the 2024–25 season, adding another feather to his captaincy cap.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: 'It's Right Time To Groom A New Leader...': Ajinkya Rahane Steps Down As Captain Of This Team Ahead Of New SeasonCredits - Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane has officially confirmed that he will not continue as the captain of the Mumbai cricket team. The Indian veteran believes the time has come to pass the baton and nurture the next generation of leadership within the team.

Sharing the news on social media, Rahane wrote:

“Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it’s the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I’ve decided not to continue in the captaincy role.”

“I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with @MumbaiCricAssoc to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season.”

This move is seen as a thoughtful step toward the future of Mumbai cricket, highlighting Rahane’s dedication not just as a player, but also as a mentor for upcoming talents. His leadership was instrumental in reviving Mumbai’s domestic dominance.

 

Under Rahane’s captaincy, Mumbai clinched the prestigious Ranji Trophy title in the 2023–24 season, breaking a seven-year title drought. The success didn’t stop there, Mumbai also lifted the Irani Trophy in the 2024–25 season, adding another feather to his captaincy cap.

Rahane’s announcement came just before the start of the new season, showing his intent to contribute in full capacity as a senior player. His experience and form are expected to continue playing a vital role in Mumbai’s upcoming campaigns.

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK