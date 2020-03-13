Breaking news: IPL 2020 suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus threat, announces BCCI

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till April 15, 2020, due to the threat of novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13, 2020) announced the suspension of the cash-rich T20 league till the above-mentioned date as a precautionary measure against coronavirus which has spread to over 100 countries and infected over 1.30 lakh people including 75 in India.

A statement by BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah stated that the decision to suspend IPL 2020 was taken in view of safety of all those involved with the tournament including the players and fans. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," the statement read.

"The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard," it added.