Breaking: Not Ravindra Jadeja; 24-year-old Star named Rajasthan Royals' captain ahead of IPL 2026
Riyan Parag is appointed as new Rajasthan Royals captain ahead of IPL 2026.
- Parag will now spearhead a refreshed lineup featuring marquee names such as Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
- Sanju Samson was their captain in IPL 2025.
With the IPL 2026 season fast approaching, Rajasthan Royals have made a bold leadership call by appointing all-rounder Riyan Parag as their full-time captain. The decision signals a new era for the franchise following the recently concluded mega auction, where the Royals reshaped their squad with a blend of proven match-winners and emerging talent.
Parag will now spearhead a refreshed lineup featuring marquee names such as Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the franchise sets its sights on capturing a long-awaited second IPL title. With a dynamic mix of international experience and youthful flair, the Royals appear well-equipped for a serious title push and all eyes will be on how Parag handles the responsibility at the helm in what promises to be a high-stakes campaign.
Royals fam, it’s time to get behind your new Captain! pic.twitter.com/OjodsT0fu5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 13, 2026
