Breaking: Pakistan to boycott match against India in T20 WC 2026, check official confirmation

In an unprecedented announcement, the Government of Pakistan has confirmed that the national team will participate in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, but will not take the field against arch-rivals India.

According to a post on the official government X account, permission has been granted for Pakistan to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament. However, the statement added, "the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India." The government did not provide further details regarding the reasoning behind this decision.

The announcement follows the ICC’s decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament after security concerns were raised regarding matches in India.

In the official post, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan said: "The Government grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026." It further emphasized, "however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India."

This decision comes amid a high-profile build-up to the tournament and is generating significant discussion across cricketing circles. Updates are expected as the situation develops.

In related news, Pakistan recently completed a T20I series sweep over Australia, with star players like Usman Tariq celebrating key wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2026.

Breaking news : Pak boycotting world cup game vs india pic.twitter.com/sSSr6eCbeq — Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) February 1, 2026

Pakistan are drawn in Group A alongside India, Namibia, Netherlands, and the USA, with all matches being played in Sri Lanka, a co-host alongside India. The team is scheduled to face Netherlands on February 7, the opening day of the T20 World Cup, followed by USA on February 10, and Namibia on February 18. However, Pakistan have confirmed they will forfeit their match against India on February 15, meaning they will not take the field against their arch-rivals, continuing the row from the 2026 tournament build-up.

This decision follows a historic pattern: the last time these sides met in a global final, during the Asia Cup U19 final, India emerged victorious. In fact, in recent contests leading up to this World Cup, India has won all three encounters against Pakistan, highlighting the challenge Pakistan faces in even matching their rivals on the big stage.

Pakistan Squad Overview: Youth, Experience, and Balance

The Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 is well-balanced, blending youth and experience as the 2009 champions aim for a second title. Former captain Babar Azam leads the batting line-up, bringing invaluable experience despite recent inconsistent form. Babar’s recent stint in Australia’s Big Bash didn’t yield big scores, but Pakistan will rely on him to anchor the innings in high-pressure games.

With questions over Babar’s form, Pakistan may opt for an aggressive top order, including Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman, all capable of quickfire starts. Fakhar, in particular, has demonstrated his explosive batting in prior T20 competitions, including a fiery half-century in Bengaluru during CWC23.

Spin Department Leads Pakistan’s Strategy

The squad has a spin-heavy setup, with Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq expected to play key roles across conditions in Sri Lanka. Shaheen Afridi leads the pace attack alongside Salman Mirza and Naseem Shah, while pace spearhead Haris Rauf has been surprisingly left out, likely due to his tendency to concede runs despite his wicket-taking ability.

Pakistan’s full 15-player squad includes: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, and Usman Tariq.

The India Clash: Boycott Confirmed

All signs indicate that Pakistan are set to boycott the February 15 clash against India, a move that will see them forfeit two points. Observers note that this decision comes amid ongoing political and cricketing tensions, and adds another chapter to the high-voltage India-Pakistan rivalry. While Pakistan remain strong contenders in the rest of Group A, the India fixture remains a symbolic and strategic flashpoint.

With a balanced squad, potent batting options, and a spin-focused bowling attack, Pakistan will aim to secure victories against Netherlands, USA, and Namibia, even as the India boycott dominates headlines ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.