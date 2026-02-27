Breaking: Rinku Singh's father passes away after valiant battle with liver cancer amidst T20 World Cup campaign

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and his family are in mourning following the passing of his father, Khachandra Singh. He breathed his last at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida after a prolonged and courageous battle with stage 4 liver cancer.

Medical Condition and Final Moments

Khachandra Singh’s health had declined sharply over the last few days, leading to his emergency hospitalization. According to medical sources, his condition became critical, requiring him to be placed on mechanical ventilator support. Doctors also administered continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) in an attempt to stabilize his failing health. Despite intensive medical supervision and efforts to manage the advanced stage of his illness, he passed away early on the morning of February 27.

Rinku Singh Leaves T20 World Cup Squad

The news arrives at a sensitive time for Indian cricket as the team is currently competing in the T20 World Cup 2026. Rinku Singh was in Chennai with the national squad, preparing for a vital match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Upon receiving news of his father's deteriorating condition, Rinku took an immediate leave of absence from the squad to be with his family. While he had briefly returned to the team on February 26 thinking the situation might stabilize, the sudden turn for the worse compelled him to travel back home to Greater Noida before the news of the demise was confirmed on Friday morning.

A Legacy of Hard Work

The story of Rinku Singh’s rise to international stardom is deeply intertwined with his father’s dedication. Khachandra Singh famously worked as an LPG cylinder delivery man in Aligarh for decades to support his family’s dreams. Rinku has often credited his father's relentless labor as the primary motivation behind his cricketing success. Images of Rinku alongside his parents have been circulating as fans and the cricketing community offer their condolences.

Impact on Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Rinku's teammates have expressed their deepest sympathies during this difficult period. While the team continues its World Cup journey, Rinku Singh will remain with his family to perform the final rites. No official timeline has been set for his return to the tournament, as the focus remains entirely on supporting the player during this personal tragedy.

Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026

India Dominates Zimbabwe in Rinku's Absence

In a high-octane Super 8 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India showcased their batting depth to secure a massive 72-run victory over Zimbabwe. After being put in to bat, India posted a gargantuan 256/4 in 20 overs. With Rinku Singh absent, Sanju Samson opened the innings, contributing 24 off 15 balls. The foundation was laid by Abhishek Sharma (55 off 30) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 24), but the real fireworks came at the death. Hardik Pandya (50* off 23) and Tilak Varma (44* off 16) dismantled the Zimbabwean attack with an unbeaten 84-run partnership at a staggering rate.

Chasing 257, Zimbabwe showed fight through Brian Bennett, who remained stranded on a heroic 97* off 59 balls. However, the target proved insurmountable as India’s bowling spearhead Arshdeep Singh broke the back of the middle order, taking 3 wickets for 24 runs; including the scalps of Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, and Tony Munyonga. Despite Zimbabwe reaching 184/6, the disciplined efforts of Jasprit Bumrah and the spin duo of Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy ensured India maintained total control. The team dedicated the clinical performance to Rinku Singh and his grieving family.

India will next face West Indies in a virtual quarter-final on March 1st.