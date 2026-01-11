Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against NZ, Not Ishan Kishan, This WK Batter Named Replacement; Check Updated Indian Squad

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been officially ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand following an injury sustained during a practice session in Vadodara. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the development through a media advisory released on Saturday, January 11, 2026.

Pant felt sudden discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India’s training session at the BCA Stadium. He was immediately taken for medical assessment, where MRI scans were conducted to determine the extent of the injury.

Medical Diagnosis Confirms Side Strain

After a detailed evaluation, the BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with a medical expert, diagnosed Pant with a side strain involving an oblique muscle tear. The injury has ruled him out of the remainder of the three match ODI series.

In its official statement, the BCCI said, “Wicket keeper Rishabh Pant felt a sudden onset discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India’s practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. He was taken for MRI scans immediately and the BCCI Medical Team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings. Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain Oblique Muscle Tear and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI Series.”

Dhruv Jurel Named as Replacement

The Men’s Selection Committee has named Dhruv Jurel as Pant’s replacement for the series. The young wicketkeeper has already joined the Indian squad ahead of the opening ODI. The announcement was signed by BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia.

India’s updated ODI squad now includes Shubman Gill as captain, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul as wicketkeeper, Shreyas Iyer as vice captain, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel as wicketkeeper.

Earlier Reports Raised Doubts Over Availability

Earlier, according to reports from news agency IANS, the team doctor had indicated that Pant had suffered a muscle strain in his right rib area. At the time, his participation in the opening ODI was uncertain, with concerns that he could miss the entire series. Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan were identified as possible replacements.

Another Setback in a Difficult Phase

Pant’s injury adds to a challenging period in his ODI career. His last appearance in the 50 over format came during the Sri Lanka tour in August 2024.

Since then, he has endured multiple fitness setbacks. In July 2025, he fractured a toe during the Manchester Test against England and was sidelined for six weeks. He missed the Asia Cup in September 2025 due to a leg injury and was also unavailable for the West Indies Test series in October because of ongoing fitness concerns.

With Pant ruled out, India will now rely on Dhruv Jurel as they continue the ODI series against New Zealand.