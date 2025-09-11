Breaking : Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Reports Of Him Becoming Next BCCI President

Indian Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar has firmly denied any involvement in the race for the presidency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In response to swirling rumors that suggested the cricket icon was being considered as the next BCCI president, his management issued an official statement rejecting these claims.

"It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," the statement from Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sports Management Private Ltd declared. "We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place."

While Tendulkar was not available for direct comment, his team urged media and the public to avoid spreading unfounded speculations. "We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," the statement added.

Why Is He Ineligible

It’s worth noting that Sachin Tendulkar has never taken up an administrative role in cricket. According to BCCI regulations, only individuals who are active members of a state cricket association are eligible to contest for the position of BCCI president. Although former India players are automatically considered members of their respective state associations, they still require a formal nomination from that association to be eligible for any office-bearer post within the BCCI.

Elections

The BCCI elections are scheduled for September 28, where vacancies for president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer will be filled. It is generally expected that incumbent secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Rohan Gauns Dessai, and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhati will retain their roles. Focus centers on who will assume the president and vice-president posts, and potentially the chairmanship of the Indian Premier League. Current vice-president Rajeev Shukla is likely to remain involved with the board in some capacity.

Representative names from state associations for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) must be submitted by September 12, a process that may give clues about contenders for these key positions.This clear denial puts to rest rumors of Tendulkar’s candidacy amid widely speculated board proceedings.

Current President

Currently, Rajeev Shukla is serving as the interim president of the BCCI following the conclusion of Roger Binny’s tenure in August. Binny stepped down after reaching the board-mandated retirement age of 70. The contest for the president’s post remains open, with both a former player and a cricket administrator reportedly being considered. Sources suggest three scenarios involving Shukla: continuing as vice-president, being elevated to president, or taking charge as chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The likeliest outcome is his continuation as vice-president, though a 60-40 chance exists for his promotion to president.

Before Binny, the last cricketer to hold the BCCI’s top job was Sourav Ganguly. The board has also seen interim presidents in the form of Sunil Gavaskar and Shivlal Yadav in the past.State associations must submit their representatives for the AGM by September 12, a step that could provide clues about the eventual candidates for these influential posts